Juan Ponce Enrile, one of the most powerful and controversial figures in Philippine politics, has died aged 101. He passed away at his home on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

His daughter, Katrina Ponce Enrile, confirmed the news, saying he died peacefully surrounded by family. Reports said he had been receiving treatment for pneumonia prior to his death.

His passing marks the end of a political era that spanned over seven decades — from the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., under whom Enrile most recently served as Chief Presidential Legal Counsel.

Enrile's death was described by his family as peaceful and expected, as per France 24. His daughter announced his passing through social media, noting that he spent his last moments at home with loved ones.

'It was his heartfelt wish to take his final rest at home, with his family by his side. We were blessed to honor that wish and to be with him in those sacred final moments', said Katrina Ponce Enrile via her official Facebook post.

The former senator had been confined earlier for pneumonia but requested to continue treatment at home. Family members said his health had weakened over the past weeks.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. released a statement, paying tribute to the late statesman. He said Enrile was 'one of the most enduring and respected public servants our country has ever known'.

Meanwhile, former martial law detainees expressed no sorrow, calling him 'one of the chief architects and defenders of tyranny'. The contrasting reactions reflected his divisive legacy in Philippine political history.

Juan Ponce Enrile's Last Words

No private final words were disclosed by the family, but Enrile's last public statements were delivered in 2024 during a Senate tribute.

In a frail but firm voice, he said: 'I never expected that I would come back to this chamber in a wheelchair. But that is the problem of all of us... that disease is time. It comes sooner or later. Now it is my time'.

He also reminded younger lawmakers about the weight of public service. 'To be in this Chamber is not something that can be taken for granted. It is an honour, a privilege, and a very heavy responsibility. You represent the people and you represent the country.'

Those remarks have since been remembered as his parting message to the nation.

How Rich Was Juan Ponce Enrile?

Juan Ponce Enrile's net worth was estimated at around ₱122 million ($2.07 million) as of 2024. His wealth came from a combination of business ventures and decades in public office. He earned much from industries such as logging, match manufacturing, and property development.

His financial affairs, however, often faced scrutiny. Enrile was accused of amassing illegal wealth during his long career in government. In 2014, he was arrested for alleged involvement in the Priority Development Assistance Fund or 'pork barrel' scandal. He was later granted bail due to poor health, and all remaining graft cases were dismissed in 2025.

Despite the controversies, Enrile continued to defend his record, insisting that his wealth was legitimate and built through lawful business dealings.

Enrile's Career and Controversies

Born Juanito Furagganan on 14 February 1924 in Gonzaga, Cagayan, Enrile rose from poverty to national prominence. He earned a law degree from the University of the Philippines and a master's degree from Harvard. Early in his career, he served as Undersecretary of Finance and later as Justice Secretary under President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

As Defence Minister, Enrile became one of Marcos's closest allies and played a crucial role in drafting and enforcing the 1972 martial law decree. During this period, thousands were imprisoned, tortured, or killed according to human rights groups. He later admitted conflicting accounts about an alleged ambush on him that had justified martial law, once calling it 'staged' but later claiming it was real.

In 1986, Enrile defected from Marcos and joined the People Power Revolution that led to the regime's downfall. He served briefly under President Corazon Aquino before being arrested for alleged coup attempts. He later returned to the Senate, where he served multiple terms and became Senate President in 2008.

Enrile's later years were defined by corruption allegations but also by political survival. In 2022, at age 100, he was appointed Chief Presidential Legal Counsel by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., sealing a full-circle moment in Philippine politics.

Juan Ponce Enrile's death ends a long, turbulent life marked by power, controversy, and resilience. His influence on the nation's history remains undeniable — a reminder of both the strength and the flaws of Philippine politics.