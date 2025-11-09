In response to a catastrophic week of natural disasters, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared a one-year state of national calamity.

The declaration comes as the nation grapples with the devastating aftermath of Typhoon Tino, which has left over 200 dead, and the ongoing impact of Super Typhoon Uwan, which made landfall in Luzon on Sunday night.

The proclamation aims to accelerate a massive government-wide response as authorities warn a third potential cyclone, Verbena, is now being monitored.

Super Typhoon Uwan Makes Landfall

The most immediate threat, Super Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong), made landfall at 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, 9 November, in Dinalungan, Aurora.

The super typhoon hit land with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h and gusts up to 230 km/h, prompting PAGASA to raise Signal No. 5, the highest possible alert, over four areas.

In anticipation of the storm's 'massive size,' with a 1,400-kilometre diameter, authorities undertook one of the largest pre-emptive evacuations in recent history, moving over 1.1 million people to safety. Despite these efforts, at least two fatalities have already been confirmed.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) had warned that Uwan could impact as many as 8.4 million individuals, including 5.7 million people in vulnerable coastal communities.

As of 10 November, Uwan is traversing the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon and is expected to emerge over the Lingayen Gulf.

Compounding the danger, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) warned that 8,164 barangays are at high risk for floods and landslides.

Officials warned that soils, already saturated by Typhoon Tino, make areas in Southern Leyte, Cebu, and Surigao extremely vulnerable, urging residents not to return home as 'landslides... can occur even after the rain stops.'

Typhoon Tino's Devastating Toll

The nation is facing this new super typhoon while still reeling from the widespread destruction of Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi). As of 9-10 November, the death toll from Tino has tragically risen to 224, with 109 individuals still missing. The number of injured has also climbed to 526.

The storm has affected over 3.3 million people (946,660 families) across eight regions. The damage to infrastructure has been immense, with 74,781 houses reported damaged and another 11,056 completely destroyed.

Cebu province was the hardest hit, recording 158 fatalities. Other deaths were logged in Negros Occidental (27), Negros Oriental (20), and Caraga (8), among several other provinces.

Preliminary estimates place agricultural losses at P43 million and infrastructure damage at over P17.25 million. Government and humanitarian assistance has so far reached over P250 million.

Proclamation 155: A One-Year State of National Calamity

Acting on the recommendation of the NDRRMC, President Marcos signed Proclamation No. 155, placing the entire country under a state of national calamity for one year, effective from 7 November 2025.

The proclamation is designed to 'accelerate government and private-sector efforts in rescue, recovery, relief, and rehabilitation'. It also facilitates the acceptance of international humanitarian assistance.

This declaration immediately authorises:

The imposition of a price freeze on basic necessities and prime commodities nationwide.

The granting of no-interest calamity loans.

Measures to prevent overpricing, profiteering, or hoarding of essential goods, medicines, and petroleum products.

The wide use of calamity and quick response funds for national and local governments to expedite relief efforts.

President Marcos has ordered all government agencies to 'continuously undertake urgent and critical disaster response to save lives... and meet the basic subsistence needs of the people affected.'

Verbena: A Third Storm on the Horizon?

As the nation manages this twin-typhoon crisis, PAGASA is already monitoring a third potential weather system. Verbena is one of the 'two to three tropical cyclones' that weather specialist Benison Estareja had originally forecast for November.

Verbena is currently expected to affect the Philippine weather system from November 14 to November 16, 2025.

Based on Ventusky and GFS model data, this third cyclone will likely affect CARAGA, Eastern Visayas and Bicol Regions—many of the same areas devastated by Typhoon Tino.

Authorities caution that this is a 'possible scenario' and 'may still change,' but it presents the horrifying prospect of a third major storm hitting regions still buried in recovery efforts.