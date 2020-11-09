Universal Pictures took pride in the completion of the filming of "Jurassic World: Dominion" on Saturday, amid the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Colin Trevorrow and Donna Langley, Chairman of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, described the process as an emotional journey.

The third installment in the "Jurassic World" franchise was the first to resume filming at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. after the pandemic shut down major film and TV show productions in mid-March. It took extraordinary steps to ensure that health and safety protocols were followed.

Universal commissioned Your Doctor, a private medical facility, to manage the medical needs of the cast and crew. These included the 40,000 COVID-19 tests and daily temperature checks. There were isolation booths and doctors and nurses on hand to help out with the daily health checks.

The studios also created a policed "Greenzone" for those involved with the shoot and isolated them in a bubble at a U.K. hotel. The "bubble" is where everyone lived together. They spent between $6-8 million on protocols which included over 1,800 COVID-related signs across Pinewood Studios, 60 extra sinks, 150 hand sanitizer stations, and nightly antiviral fogging in all communal areas and facilities.

Suffice to say, Universal sacrificed a lot in the production of "Jurassic World: Dominion." Trevorrow cannot even really put into words what everyone went through.

"There are a lot of emotions. I'm not sure I can put it into words," he said in an interview with Deadline.

"It has been remarkable. Our crew and our cast has been so resilient. All producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be. It has been inspiring," he added.

There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have...we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible . Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS. #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark https://t.co/MCzIo3efxF — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) November 8, 2020

Langley chimed in and said the "collaborative nature" of the production allowed them to "safely complete nearly 100 days of shooting." She expressed her pride at what the team was able to accomplish amid the global pandemic. She also extended her congratulations to the "filmmakers and cast for their tireless efforts that paved the way for other productions across the industry to get back to work."

Trevorrow said "Jurassic World: Dominion" was the "right movie to be making" amid the pandemic. It teaches people about the "need to co-exist and survive together." There is no definite release date yet for the movie although the plan is for a theatre premiere in summer 2022.