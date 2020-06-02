In an interview, Liverpool FC head coach Jurgen Klopp said that he is happy that football is back. He also revealed that he would love to see his "wonderful football team again."

The Reds are preparing for the Premier League's return on June 17, following the novel coronavirus pandemic-related suspension.

Klopp's team is currently 25 points clear on top of the league table. The club is chasing their first league title in the last thirty years.

Statistically, Liverpool can clinch their long-awaited title with a victory in their first game. However, for that to happen, Manchester City must lose to Arsenal on June 17.

Klopp stated that there's a lot of work for his team to do and they want to win as many matches as possible. It seems that the Reds' manager wants his side to dominate other teams during the last phase of the tournament, similar to what they had been doing throughout this season.

The 52-year old German said, "I have missed it so much it's unbelievable. I know it's not the most important thing in life but it is my passion. It's nice to think about it but we are not champions yet and we know that. We know we are close but close is not there. There are 27 points left for us and we will try everything to take them all. We are still not champions. We have to play football games and we have to win them."

On March 13, the Premier League was suspended in an attempt to slow down the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the Premier League players have returned to normal training since May 28. They will be required to undergo coronavirus testing twice a week.

As of now, 92 matches are remaining in the league this season. According to the league authorities, all of those games would be played behind closed doors.

According to BBC, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said that lifting the Premier League trophy at Anfield without fans present would feel strange for him and the squad.

Klopp is hopeful that the team would eventually get to celebrate with fans and "there will be a parade" once it is safe to gather in large numbers.