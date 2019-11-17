Justin Bieber is hitting the headlines for siding with Big Machine and his manager Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta amidst Taylor Swift controversy. Many celebrities including Halsey, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez came out in support of Swift.

Justin Bieber meanwhile took to Instagram story, and shared a screenshot of a news item of TMZ with the headline: "Taylor Swift Free to Play All Her Hits During AMAs... Big Machine Can't Stop Her."

Taylor Swift and Big Machine's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta are feuding over the former using her old songs. Swift took to her social media to allege that Scooter and Scott are not allowing her to perform her old hits numbers at the upcoming American Music Awards as well as for her Netflix documentary.

And now, Bieber hit headlines as he took his manager Braun and Borchetta's side, Just Jared reports. The singer previously spoke out in support of his manager when Braun had taken over Big Machine.

Meanwhile, Big Machine had released a statement. "At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Big Machine's confusion with her statement is that we have no legal right to stop this and have never tried," the company said in their statement.

Big Machine's executive told TMZ: "Taylor Swift can 100 percent perform all of her catalog, past and present, on the AMAs...Our confusion with her statement is that we have no legal right to stop this and have never tried. She and her team both know this."

Donâ€™t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

But, Swift's spokeswoman Tree Paine said that Scott "flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix." Her spokesperson added that Big Machine also owes the Lover singer nearly $8 million in unpaid royalties.

Earlier in October, Bieber told the paparazzi he and Swift were "always homies" and that "I'm done with all that other stuff. Other people's drama is not my drama."