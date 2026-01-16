The high-stakes world of celebrity digital footprints has shifted into a legal battleground for Hailey Bieber, who just filed a lawsuit against a content creator covering her marriage to husband Justin Bieber. A blind item, however, claims that the Rhode founder and fashion icon was obsessing about her relationship with the Sorry hitmaker.

An unattributed rumour claims that Hailey scours the Internet and watches thousands of videos about her marriage every day. The recent tea comes on the heels of the reports that she reposted content about an abusive relationship, which Hailey denied.

Hailey Bieber Is 'Obsessed and Fixated'

A blind item making the rounds on social media claims that 'The barely there celeb offspring watches around 1,000 posts a day about her relationship.' The number was reportedly a 'conservative estimate.' It also called out the celebrity to 'go easy on legal notices because they are starting to show off this obsession.'

Another blind item claims that an 'A-list celebrity seems super upset about reposting a video' and was so disturbed with the public reaction that she's threatening critics with lawsuits.

'She just has created a mess for herself. She thinks way more people care about her than actually do,' the blind item read.

According to @celebritea.blinds, both blind items were pointing to Hailey Bieber and exposed her for 'being so fixated and obsessed.'

The Alleged Repost of an Explosive Marriage Analysis

On 10 January 2026, several TikTok users shared what appeared to be screenshot evidence that Hailey had reposted a video from creator Julie Theis, who shared her analysis of her marriage with Justin. The footage in question featured an analytical breakdown of the celebrity couple's relationship, where Theis claimed that Hailey is a 'tolerant codependent.'

'When I say tolerant, I mean she tolerates mediocrity, abuse, doing the majority of domestic and emotional labour, in exchange for being in a relationship. And that is a contract I am opting out of,' said Theis, who has a master's degree in psychology.

Theis specifically singled out the Biebers' marriage as the primary example of this 'toxic' dynamic. In the video, she further alleged that 31-year-old Justin Bieber is an 'addict' and argued that such a partnership is inherently abusive.

Many took Hailey's move of reposting the content as a form of agreement with Theis' claims about their marriage. However, Hailey was quick to deny that she reposted the video.

Hailey: 'I Didn't Repost'

Hailey's alleged repost of Theis' analysis of her marriage went viral, but she quickly deleted it. She also denied that she reposted the video.

'Hey! I know you guys who live on the internet are really bored, but I didn't repost any video speaking on my relationship,' she wrote on Instagram.

Despite her firm denial, the internet remained unconvinced because some digital sleuths were quick to record her move before she deleted the repost. Hailey's denial prompted some netizens to call her a liar, and they were all the more irked that she had the guts to take legal action against the content creator, who only gave her opinion about her marriage.

'I don't understand why pathological liars [sue]. WE HAVE EVIDENCE,' one wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, denies the existence of the video she’s accused of having reposted on TikTok, despite there being full 4K evidence:



— “I didn’t repost any video speaking on my relationship.” pic.twitter.com/in755bN2Q5 — 21 (@thegala21) January 11, 2026

Legal Escalation Against TikTok Creator

The situation took a more aggressive turn on 13 January 2026, when the Biebers' legal team, led by attorney Evan Spiegel, issued a formal cease and desist to Theis. According to reports, the letter accused the creator of manufacturing an outrageous narrative that was 'false, fabricated, and defamatory'.

Legal documents obtained by media outlets state that the couple's conduct is a direct response to the 'highly damaging' claims regarding addiction and abuse. Theis has since responded by sharing the letter on her TikTok account, claiming that the 'elitist' move was Hailey's attempt to 'intimidate' and 'silence' her. She also seemingly mocked Justin's wife, saying, 'she's sending me a cease and desist on a video she allegedly never saw.'

Theis isn't bothered by the legal threat, insisting that she was only sharing her opinion and Hailey 'being offended' does not 'entitle' her to stop her from sharing her voice.