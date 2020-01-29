Justin and Hailey Bieber are still basking in their honeymoon phase.

The couple packed on the PDA on Monday as they made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple, almost two years after their first wedding in 2018, and only months after their second wedding.

The lovebirds were attending the premiere of Justin's YouTube Originals docuseries, "Justin Bieber: Seasons," at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Monday night. For the occasion, Justin Beiber opted for pale pink pants, a long-sleeved thermal white t-shirt, along with a backward-facing black baseball cap, white sneakers, and a chunky silver chain necklace, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, his model wife Hailey Bieber stunned in a slinky, sequin-embellished little black dress with a cutout that flaunted her toned torso. The 23-year-old styled her hair in a bun with freed middle-parted tendrils and accessoried her look with thick silver hoop earrings and strappy heeled sandals.

The "Yummy" artist gazed into Hailey's eyes, stealing kisses as they posed for the paparazzi.

The 25-year-old officially tied the knot with Hailey in a small ceremony in 2018 but married her for the second time in presence of family and friends in a bigger lavish ceremony in September 2019.

The singer later took to social media to share a picture of their red carpet appearance. In the photograph, Justin is seen holding Hailey's face in his hands while gazing at her adoringly. "Love u tons bubz," the Canadian singer wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

The adorable appearance comes on the day when Justin opened up about his commitment fears before the marriage. During an appearance on Tuesday's "Ellen DeGeneres Show" which aired on Monday, the "Baby" singer said about proposing to Hailey: "I was extremely nervous. In the past, we talked about me asking the question and I felt like she would say, 'Yes,' so I wasn't really nervous about the saying, 'Yes.' I was more nervous about, 'Am I going to make this commitment?"

The singer further explained he was worried if he would be able to keep the honour of the commitment. "Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what I say? Because that's a serious commitment when you say you're going to love someone for better, for worse and be faithful, that's huge. Am I able to do that?" he elaborated.

The Grammy-winner further said he finally made up his mind to make the commitment. "I finally was like, 'You know what, I'm going to make the decision and follow through with it," he continued. "Be a husband. This is what I've always wanted. I'm going to just choose this woman and just do it," the pop-star said.

On the professional front, Justin's fifth studio album, "Changes," will drop on Valentine's Day and his "Changes Tour" will kick off in North America on May 14. The singer released the first single from the album, "Get Me," featuring Kehlani, on Monday.