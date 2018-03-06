Gonzalo Higuain has travelled to London as part of a 21-man Juventus squad for the Champions League clash against Tottenham Hotspur with Mario Mandzukic ruled out through injury.

The Serie A champions took a two-goal lead inside nine minutes in Turin during the first leg of their last 16 clash in February but a fightback from Spurs leaves the tie finely poised at 2-2 heading into Wednesday's [7 March] second leg.

Higuain, who scored twice in the first-leg before hitting the cross bar from the penalty spot, has missed Juventus' last two matches with an ankle problem that initially left him as a doubt for Wednesday's trip to north London.

The former Real Madrid striker took part in training on Tuesday [6 March] morning however and has been included in Massimiliano Allegri's 21-man squad travelling to the capital this afternoon, as confirmed by the Bianconeri.

Mattia De Sciglio also missed the 1-0 win over Lazio on Saturday [3 March] due to a hamstring problem but has been named in the travelling squad.

Mandzukic is notable by his absence, however. The Croatia international has been ruled out with a thigh injury, Juventus have confirmed via their official website, with Federico Bernardeschi and Juan Cuadrado also failing to make the trip.

Paulo Dybala meanwhile missed the first leg but started and completed his first Serie A match since late December at the weekend and could be unleashed against Mauricio Pochettino's side this week.

Spurs meanwhile have one major injury concern of their own with Toby Alderweireld set to miss out. The club have confirmed the Belgium international's continued absence due to a recurrence of a hamstring problem suffered shortly after his return from a three-month layoff. Serge Aurier meanwhile is set to serve a one-match suspension after collecting his third European yellow card of the season in the first-leg.

Moussa Dembele would appear to have shaken off a knock that left him limping off in the weekend victory over Huddersfield Town, with manager Pochettino making no reference to the midfielder when discussing the need to assess some of his players during his press conference on Tuesday.