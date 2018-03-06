Juventus are set to have strikers Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic available for the Champions League last-16 second leg against Tottenham Hotspur after both came through training ahead of the Serie A champions' trip to London.

Argentina international Higuain missed the 1-0 win over Lazio on Saturday (3 March) with an ankle problem, while Manzukic has been playing with a thigh strain for a number of weeks, but both emerged unscathed from a workout on the eve of the game.

Full-back Mattia de Sciglio, who has been in and out of the team this season due to a variety of fitness issues, also missed the victory in Rome due to a hamstring problem but could also be available. Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi and goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio are the only expected absentees [Transfermarkt].

De Sciglio played the full 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the first leg three weeks ago but has only featured once since that game, while Higuain lasted just 16 minutes of the win over Torino last month before being withdrawn.

France midfielder Blasé Matuidi told the Juventus website on the striker's fitness: "He is recovering in the best way, I hope he will be with us on the road tomorrow."

Mandzukic has netted just seven times this term and missed that 1-0 win in the Italian capital through illness but having been playing through the pain barrier in recent games he may not be risked despite Juventus' perilous position in the round of 16 tie.

Goals in either half from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen in the first leg in Turin ensures Tottenham have the upper-hand heading into the reverse fixture on Wednesday (7 March), after Higuain had netted twice inside the opening 10 minutes, prior to missing a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

"Wembley is a great stadium," Matuidi added. "I had the pleasure of playing with the National team: Wednesday will not be easy, Tottenham is a team that plays well with the ball, comes from a good period in the league and did excellent things in the Champions League, including the first leg against us.

"However, in Turin we have shown we can put them in difficulty: we go to London to win and to score, if we play as we know, and with the help of our fans, as in Rome, it will be possible."