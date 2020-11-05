Alvaro Morata produced a stellar performance for Juventus FC as he scored a brace against Hungarian club Ferencvaros in their Group G tie in the UEFA Champions League.

The Old Lady was able to get the campaign back on track after enduring a massive disappointment last week. They lost the much-anticipated Group G clash against FC Barcelona, with star forward Cristiano Ronaldo missing out on the action due to a positive coronavirus test.

Andrea Pirlo's side now looks set to reach the knockout stages alongside Barcelona, who have so far maintained a 100% win record in the competition this season. Last night, Barca scraped past Dynamo Kyiv 2-1, in the other Group G fixture.

Morata appeared in his 100th game for the Turin side last night, and he capped it off with two goals on either side of the half. His second came off an assist from Ronaldo, who was unable to put his name on the scorecard this time. The brace makes Morata the joint top scorer in the Champions League this season. He is currently tied with Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Diogo Jota of Liverpool.

Paulo Dybala also made a positive contribution for Juve, but Lasha Dvali's own goal completed Juve's four-goal haul for the evening.

Meanwhile, Franck Boli managed to pull one back for Ferencvaros in the 90th minute, but the Hungarian side never really threatened the Italian champions.

Despite the comfortable win, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo sees a lot of places to improve. "It was important to get a result, but obviously we have to improve," he told BeIN sports.

"I am someone who talks a lot with the players, then they go on the pitch and the choices are theirs. It is important, however, that these choices are right. We need to be less selfish and close games earlier," he added.

Juventus will not set their sights back to the Serie A, where they will face Lazio on Saturday.