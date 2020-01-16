Italian giants Juventus FC outplayed Udinese 4-0 in a Coppa Italia encounter on Wednesday night at the Allianz Stadium. Forward Paulo Dybala scored a brace and was also involved in a magnificent exchange of passes to assist one for Argentine teammate Gonzalo Higuain.

Portuguese behemoth Cristiano Ronaldo missed the game because of sinusitis. However, his absence didn't cost the Old Lady anything. Juve's first goal came in the 16th minute, as Higuain netted the ball. Dybala and Higuain exchanged three successive one-twos to slice through the Udinese midfield before the number 9 placed the ball past Udinese goalkeeper Nicolas.

Dybala contributed his first goal on the scoresheet in the 26th minute through a penalty. Just a minute before, Nicolas fouled Juve's Federico Bernardeschi, which the referee thought deserved a penalty. Later, the Juventus number 10 curled the ball in to score his second and the team's third during the 57th minute.

In the 61st minute, Douglas Costa scored from another penalty to extend the Old Lady's lead. Coach Maurizio Sarri would be happy with his men's collective performance. Juventus was thoroughly dominant throughout the game, as they controlled 62% possession of the ball.

The Bianconeri are currently looking to reclaim the Coppa Italia title. Last season, Atalanta knocked the them out of the same tournament. So far, the Turin side has won the trophy four times.

Now that Juventus has advanced past Udinese, they will next face the winner between Parma and Roma in the quarter-final in the coming week.

Ronaldo has been enjoying some terrific form for both his club and country over the last and ongoing seasons. His second season with Juventus seems to be big hit already, but it appears that his teammates at Juventus can manage well even without him. Nevertheless, he has made some major contributions.

This season, the 34-year-old Portuguese legend has already scored 16 goals across all competitions. His tally includes 14 goals in Serie A as well as two in the UEFA Champions League. Ronaldo's impressive display of skills allowed his team to qualify for the Round-of-16 of the UCL even after being placed in a group that also featured clubs like Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and Lokomotiv Moscow.