Manuel Locatelli was Juventus' priority transfer target this summer and looked to be leading the race for the Sassuolo midfielder. Arsenal's entry into the race for the midfielder could now see things get complicated.

The Serie A giants have reportedly agreed personal terms with the midfielder and were negotiating a transfer fee with Sassuolo over a move this summer. The Gunners, who are seeking a midfield partner for Thomas Partey, have now made a bid of their own and are currently leading the race.

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali confirmed the north London club's interest in Locatelli and admitted that Arsenal had launched an "important" bid. He also confirmed that there are further talks planned with Juventus, who will have to trump Arsenal's offer to have a chance of landing their number one target.

"Juventus are the only Italian club we talked to about Locatelli," Carnevali said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "It is true that there are foreign clubs interested, including Arsenal and so far they are ahead and are the only side realistically to have made an important proposal for Manuel."

"They're pushing hard to sign Manuel and it's an important bid... we will see," he added. "Juventus also want Locatelli and we have a special relationship with them. A new meeting has been scheduled with Juve."

Locatelli is currently with Italy at the ongoing European Championships. He has been an integral part of the team following an injury to Marco Verratti, filling the void in midfield and helping the Azzurri to the quarterfinals where they will face Belgium.

Massimiliano Allegri, who took over the reins at Juventus this summer, is happy with the squad at his disposal but is looking to make a couple of quality additions. He is an admirer of Locatelli and is keen to bring him to Turin.