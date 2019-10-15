South Korea's entertainment industry was shocked on Monday by the news of the sudden death of K-pop star Sulli. The South Korean singer was found dead at her home on the outskirts of the capital, Seoul.

The 25-year-old had been the target of abusive online trolls and was reportedly in depression because of it. The exact reason for Sulli's death has not been ascertained yet. Police also in a statement said that the singer had been suffering from "severe depression", reports AFP.

According to Seongnam Fire Department, it sent an ambulance to her home on receiving a call from her manager who couldn't contact her, but she was already dead when paramedics arrived on the scene, reports Strait Times.

The paramedic noted she showed signs of cardiac arrest. According to reports, the police have also found a notepad at her home filled with Sulli's hand-written notes about her life.

The actress-singer was known for her outspokenness for women's rights and lack of attention to mental health struggles in Korean society. She made her debut for f(x) in 2009 and immediately became a K-pop sensation worldwide. She was also a well-known TV host.

The news of her death has sent K-pop fans and the entertainment industry into a shock. Several Korean celebrities took to their social media accounts to express their condolences and announced to halt their scheduled activities and promotions. Fellow f(x) member Amber Liu also tweeted she will be putting her upcoming activities on hold.

Due to recent events iâ€™ll be putting on hold my upcoming activities. Sorry everyone.



Thank you for your thoughts. — Amber J. Liu åˆ˜é€¸äº‘ (@llama_ajol) October 14, 2019

Super Junior also postponed the release of their new music video, "SUPER Clap" and new comeback album titled Time_Slip, which were initially scheduled to release Monday.

Sulli's talent agency, SM Entertainment, in a statement, stated her family would want to hold the funeral in silence.

"Sulli's family, who is experiencing deep sadness at the sudden news, wishes to hold the funeral in silence. Therefore, they would like to carry out all the procedures such as the funeral and the burial ceremony privately without the press," SM Entertainment reported.

The agency all said the grieving family does not want the press to report on visitors at the funeral and sought sympathy from reporters, reports E! News.