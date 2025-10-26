Former United States Vice President Kamala Harris has reignited speculation about a 2028 presidential bid, blending hints of a political rematch with one of her fiercest critiques yet of Donald Trump, whom she branded a 'tyrant.'

Speaking from London during a media tour promoting her new memoir 107 Days, Harris struck a defiant tone, insisting she is 'not done' with public service. 'I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it's in my bones,' she said.

Her remarks, layered with both reflection and reproach, painted the portrait of a politician undaunted by defeat and unafraid to take on her former opponent.

Direct Shot at Trump

Harris's comments reignited a rivalry that defined the closing chapter of America's last election. She accused Trump of weaponising federal agencies, targeting critics, and undermining the democratic institutions she once defended within the Oval Office.

Harris argued that Trump had evolved from a populist firebrand into an authoritarian leader.

The former vice president cited the suspension of comedian Jimmy Kimmel after he mocked a right-wing influencer, saying: 'His skin is so thin he couldn't endure criticism from a joke, and he tried to shut down an entire media organisation in the process.'

She also reiterated her disapproval of companies, universities, media outlets, and law firms that she claimed had capitulated to Trump's demands.

Doug Emhoff, Harris's husband and a partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, works at a law firm that was among the first to broker an agreement with the Trump administration to avoid sanctions. He later clarified that he disagreed with the firm's pledge of $100 million (£82 million) in pro bono work supporting causes championed by Trump.

Despite describing her 2024 campaign loss as 'traumatising,' Harris has remained steadfast.

When asked whether she might run for president again, Harris replied, 'Possibly.' She said she has yet to decide but still believes she has a role to play in public life.

Although polls currently place her behind celebrities such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the race for the Democratic ticket, Harris dismissed the numbers, insisting she has never let polling dictate her path.

'If I listened to polls, I would not have run for my first office, or my second office, and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here,' she told the BBC.

2024 Attacks Resurface

Trump had repeatedly attacked Harris's competence and character on the 2024 campaign trail.

At a rally in North Carolina last year, AP News reported Trump labelling Harris 'lazy as hell' and questioned her intelligence and stamina. According to ABC News, he has also challenged Harris's racial identity, suggesting publicly that she had 'turned Black' and previously been 'Indian all the way,' a remark widely criticised as divisive and inaccurate.

Behind closed doors, Trump allegedly used a derogatory slur directed at Harris during private conversations. Although his campaign disputes this allegation.

Trump's criticism of Harris has focused more on personal attacks than policy disagreements, such as highlighting her background, suitability for office, and campaign style. These had only heightened the long-standing hostility between the two individuals.