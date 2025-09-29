The NFL's decision to put Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny on the Super Bowl LX stage has reopened a culture-war front, months before the first note is played.

The announcement that Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show on 08 February 2026 set off an immediate outpouring of praise and fury online, with fans and commentators debating whether the moment is a celebration of Latin representation or a provocation of partisan culture wars.

The reaction matters because Bad Bunny is not a neutral pop fixture: his music and public interventions have repeatedly engaged with Puerto Rico's politics, immigration, and identity; topics that divide audiences in the US and beyond.

The Announcement and Immediate Backlash

The NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation revealed the pick during prime-time NFL coverage on 29 September 2025; the league framed the booking as a historic, culturally resonant choice. Bad Bunny himself called the honour 'for my people, my culture, and our history'.

Within hours, the internet pushed back. Social feeds and conservative commentators questioned a Spanish-language headline act at America's biggest TV moment, and right-leaning corners of social media framed the choice as deliberately political.

Industry outlets and cultural critics recorded the 'eruption' of debate online, with some fans citing language and perceived politics as reasons for their anger.

Bad Bunny's Political Record

To dismiss the reaction as mere noise is to ignore Bad Bunny's recent track record. He has repeatedly used music and a platform to spotlight Puerto Rico's crises, from blackouts and gentrification to electoral politics, and has allied publicly with causes and candidates that sit awkwardly for conservative audiences.

In 2019, he joined fellow artists on the streets during mass protests that ultimately helped force Governor Ricardo Rosselló from office; musicians also released the protest song 'Afilando Los Cuchillos' as part of that movement.

His 2022 video for 'El Apagón' combined a 23-minute documentary and a song to probe utilities, land use, and displacement on the island, a work that blurred music, journalism, and activism and underscored his willingness to make policy matters central to his art.

Across 2024–25, Bad Bunny's output continued to press political buttons: he publicly shared campaign material backing Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris after a Trump rally incident that insulted Puerto Rico, and his more recent singles and visuals contain pointed critiques of immigration enforcement, tourism-driven displacement, and colonial legacies.

Bad Bunny officially endorsed Kamala Harris for presidency 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/BU9nmVA8fo — Bad Bunny Global News 🐰 (@badbunny_global) October 27, 2024

Those choices have made him an unmistakably political figure for many viewers — and combustible fodder for opponents who describe his visibility at the Super Bowl as provocation rather than representation.

Why The Halftime Stage Feels 'Political'

The Super Bowl halftime show has never been only entertainment; it is a global, televised cultural statement. Previous headline acts have attracted scrutiny when their sets or guests carried overt social messages, and the league has grown sensitive to how performances will play across the political spectrum.

Booking Bad Bunny, a Spanish-language artist openly engaged in Puerto Rican and immigration debates, guarantees that conversation will be central to the event's reception.

For many Latino and Puerto Rican viewers, the booking is validation: a global platform that foregrounds Spanish-language music and an artist who has used fame to highlight island injustices.

For others, it is confirmation of a perceived political tilt in large cultural institutions — hence the immediate MAGA-framed backlash. Those duelling readings reflect the fault lines in modern media: representation and political expression are celebrated by some and denounced as 'political theatre' by others.

Producers and the NFL traditionally aim to steer halftime shows toward spectacle over sermon; whether that strategy will neutralise or amplify the political subtext depends on the creative choices Bad Bunny makes and on how charged voices on both sides frame them.

Given the artist's recent residency in San Juan and the political themes of his latest album, observers should prepare for a halftime show that will read as a cultural claim as much as a concert.