It feels like déjà vu. The 2024 US election has only just concluded, but Washington's gaze is already locked firmly on 2028. Is the United States bracing for a rematch?

Speculation is swirling as key figures from both sides of the aisle are already dropping hints about another potential showdown between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Why Steve Bannon Claims a Third Trump Term Is Already 'a Plan'

Fuelling the fire for the Republican side is Steve Bannon, a far-right commentator and former adviser to President Donald Trump. In a recent video interview, Bannon made the bold assertion that Trump will seek and win a third term, dismissing constitutional term limits as a mere obstacle.

The 28th Amendment of the US Constitution clearly bars presidents from seeking a third term. Bannon, however, remains undeterred.

'Well, he's gonna get a third term', Bannon stated. 'Trump is gonna be president in '28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that'.

When pressed on the constitutional barrier, Bannon claimed a strategy is already in place. 'There's many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we'll lay out what the plan is, but there's a plan, and President Trump will be the president in "28"'.

Is Trump's 'Joke' About 2028 Actually a Serious Bid?

This is not the first time Bannon has floated this idea, and his comments echo sentiments from other figures within the Trump administration. Even the US leader himself has stoked the flames.

Back in 2023, one of Trump's own lawyers suggested overriding term limits. In April, Trump explicitly encouraged supporters at a Michigan rally to call for a 'third Trump term'.

While Trump has often claimed he was 'joking' about a possible third term, his continued sale of 'Trump 2028' merchandise suggests he is, at a minimum, keeping the option very much alive.

'I Am Not Done': Kamala Harris Hints at Her Own 2028 Comeback

Meanwhile, the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, is dropping her own hints about a 2028 run. Speaking with the BBC while in London to promote her new book, 107 Days, Harris suggested a woman could soon become the country's first female president.

When asked if she was referring to herself, the former vice president replied, 'possibly'.

Harris clarified that no final decision has been made, but firmly stated she is not stepping away from public service. 'I am not done', she insisted. 'I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones'.

NEW: BBC: When are your baby nieces gonna see a woman in charge at the WH?



Kamala Harris: In their lifetime for sure.



BBC: Could it be you?



Harris: Possibly



BBC: You say in your book 'I'm not done'.



Harris: That is correct. I'm not done. pic.twitter.com/ZiF7ILzIWE — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 25, 2025

Harris Dismisses Polls and Takes Aim at Trump's 'Thin Skin'

The former vice president also dismissed betting odds suggesting she has a slim chance of securing the Democratic nomination in 2028. 'If I listened to polls I would not have run for my first office, or my second office – and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here', Harris said.

She also took a direct dig at Trump, describing him as a 'tyrant' and accusing him of 'weaponising' federal agencies.

Harris specifically recalled Trump's retaliatory actions against chat show host Jimmy Kimmel as evidence. 'His skin is so thin he couldn't endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organisation in the process', she stated.

As both sides signal their intentions, the political stage seems to be set for another four years of intense speculation.