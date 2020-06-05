Kanye West is making sure George Floyd's family is taken care of, especially the education of his 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, following his untimely death.

The rapper's representative confirmed that he established a 529 education plan to fully cover Gianna's college tuition. He also honoured the lives of those who died before George in the hands of police officers.

West made a separate donation to cover the legal fees for the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Aside from donations to Gianna and to Arbery and Taylor's families, West likewise made donations to Black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago and across the United States that have been affected by the unrest and the crisis in the U.S. According to TMZ, he made a total contribution of $2 million.

The 42-year-old artist's donations come amid the current chaos in the U.S., due to protests on the streets in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It comes at a time of heightened tensions between locals and police officers who have been working to control the growing number of rioters.

George's untimely death brought protesters to the streets to air out their grievances and demand justice following the deaths of African Americans in the hands of the police. On Feb. 23, three men shot and killed the 25-year-old Arbery while he was jogging near Brunswick in Georgia, since he allegedly fit the description of a burglary suspect in their area. Taylor, on the other hand, worked as an emergency medical technician before she was shot and killed on March 13 by Louisville cops who barged into her own home without warning.

Meanwhile, Floyd died in police custody after Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed pinning him to the ground and kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The arrest came after the police responded to a forgery in progress and said that George resisted arrest. Surveillance cameras from nearby stores say otherwise.

Prior to his death, Floyd pleaded for Chauvin to let him breathe, but the latter only did so when he became unresponsive. The incident was captured on camera and became viral. Thus, it started the riots in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. West joined the protests in Chicago on Thursday.