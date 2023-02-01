Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to do a reality TV series in the style of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" as part of their multi-million deal with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be lying low at the moment as they plan their next move following the success of their "Harry & Meghan" docuseries and the duke's memoir "Spare." The streaming giant allegedly feels that they are in the prime position to ask the couple to make their second project "really revealing" given the "depth of intimate information Harry revealed in his book and promotional interviews."

Closer magazine in its Jan. 31 issue claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "would have to open up the doors of their Montecito home" as Netflix wants to replicate the "great viewing figures" of their "Harry & Meghan" docuseries. The streamer has reportedly suggested that they do a reality TV show this time. After all, "they're always filming and there is a treasure trove left over."

The Sussexes are said to be carefully considering the offer because they want to be on good terms with Netflix. They want to keep the end of their bargain even if it means having to do a reality TV series like "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

"The Sussexes are incredibly marketable right now. The 'Spare' book sales, along with the attention the docuseries brought to Netflix, have put them in the best position to strike a huge deal while the iron is hot," the publication claimed, adding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will "consider the proposal" but the streamer will have to come up with a spectacular idea to get the couple on board.

Gossip columnist Perez Hilton told the magazine that he would not be surprised if the Sussexes will launch their own reality TV show like the Kardashians in a bid for celebrity status and more money.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to do a reality TV show with Netflix as it would mean involving their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. They have so far kept their children's lives private and only agreed to share a few details about their family for the "Harry & Meghan" series.