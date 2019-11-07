Real Madrid star Karim Benzema scored a brace against Galatasaray in a UEFA Champions League encounter on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu. Courtesy to an impressive performance put forward by the team, Los Blancos thrashed the visitors 6-0.

In the process, Benzema reached the 50-goal milestone for his club in the Champions League. After the match, when asked about achieving this feat, the French striker insisted that he is "no legend."

Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul are now ahead of Benzema in terms of scoring the most Champions League goals for Real. While CR7 scored a whopping 105 goals, Raul netted the ball 66 times.

Meanwhile, Benzema surpassed club legend Alfredo Di Stefano in the goal tally. Stefano had scored 49 Champions League goals for Los Blancos. However, even after achieving such a feat, Benzema isn't willing to call himself a "legend."

According to sources, the 31-year old Frenchman said, "I am no legend. When I signed for the club I never thought I'd get to this point and I am so happy. I try to help the team and be at my best, I want to continue to help. I feel very confident, if I can help my team-mates by talking to them out there, then I will, that is down to my experience in this club."

Earlier during the match, Real's second win of the 2019-20 UCL looked effortless as Rodrygo scored two early goals for the Spanish side within the first eight minutes. In the 14th minute, Sergio Ramos opened his account with a penalty.

Rodrygo had to wait until injury time for completing his hat-trick. Before that, Benzema showed his class in the 45th and 81st minutes. The 18-year-old Brazilian's performance was praised by the top global football pundits.

According to Bleacher Report, this match's first-half seemed to be the best half of football that Los Blancos played throughout the season.

However, the home side created less chances during the second half. It seemed that Real didn't find it necessary to attack, especially because they already had a four-goal lead.

Real Madrid is now ranked second in the Group A points table with seven points from four matches. They won two matches, lost one and drew one. Paris Saint-Germain is leading the table with twelve points. They've won all four games so far.