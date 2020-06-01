The ladies of the British royal family are reaching out to lonely and vulnerable UK residents living in self-isolation amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Kate Middleton, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are doing their bit by becoming a part of the Royal NHS Volunteer Responders programme.

According to People, the Duchess of Cambridge joined the other two royals in "check-in and chat volunteer" by the Royal Voluntary Service, a national voluntary organisation that aims to provide help to people living throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. As a volunteer to check-in and chat initiative, one provides short-term telephone support to people who are at the risk of loneliness as a consequence of self-isolation.

During one of her calls, Kate spoke to Donna Williams, a 42-year-old mother-of-two who is currently isolating with her children including daughter Alessandra who is suffering from a rare form of Type 1 Diabetes. As for Countess of Wessex, she connected with an 89-year-old Harry Deboo from Liverpool. Deboo is recuperating from triple bypass and loss of his wife.

"It was great to chat with The Countess of Wessex and really made my week," Deboo said in a statement. "I have one son who doesn't live locally – so I don't get to see many people – especially now. I also like to keep the memory of my wife alive and it was great to chat about her. She really listened to every word and it was great to share our lockdown experiences together!" he added.

As for Camilla, who also happens to be the President of Royal Voluntary Service, reached out to Doris Winfield, 85, who is in isolation all by herself.

"Having a chat with The Duchess of Cornwall meant the world to me. I've been incredibly lonely over the last couple of months and it was wonderful to talk to her," Winfield said. "We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies. She was very interested in my family and how I was coping. It really cheered me up," he added.

In addition, Prince Charles' wife had a video call with volunteers to mark the Volunteer's Week that begins on June 1 and ends on June 7. She even congratulated the organisation for the expansion of the volunteer army that has now reached a large number of 18,000 volunteers.

"We now have a veritable army of 18,000 RVS volunteers and a staggering 600,000 NHS Volunteer Responders. This makes me incredibly proud of our country and of our national willingness to step forward to help in these very challenging times," she said. "May I salute all the unsung heroes gathered in today's Virtual Village Hall and thank each of you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you," Camilla said in a video call that will broadcast on Monday.

Volunteer's Week is a week-long celebration that takes place in the first week of June every year. it is an attempt to celebrate and express gratitude to the volunteers across the UK who have selflessly contributed to the different causes.