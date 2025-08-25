The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has reportedly unofficially stepped back from royal duties, raising concerns about her health eight months after announcing her cancer was in remission.

The 43-year-old royal, who revealed her diagnosis in March 2024, has been navigating a challenging recovery, with sources indicating she is struggling emotionally and physically behind closed doors.

Middleton's Health and Recovery Challenges

Following her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, Middleton underwent abdominal surgery and chemotherapy, completing treatment by September 2024. She announced her remission in January 2025, but recent reports suggest her recovery remains a work in progress.

'Behind closed doors, she's still struggling emotionally and tires a lot more easily; it's taking longer to readjust to royal life after her cancer treatment', a palace insider told RadarOnline.com.

The princess has been candid about the difficulties of post-treatment life, stating during a 2 July 2025 hospital visit, 'You put on a sort of a brave face, stoicism through treatment... but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult.'

Middleton's frail appearance at Wimbledon in July 2025 beside Prince William sparked alarm. 'Kate is painfully thin, and people are worried it's a sign that she is struggling with her recovery from cancer treatment — or worse, she's had a relapse', an insider confided to RadarOnline.com.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Middleton, warned, 'This severe weight loss can be caused by the chemotherapy itself, not eating enough because she doesn't feel very well, or treatment failure for her cancer.'

The estimated cost of her medical care, including surgery and chemotherapy, is approximately £250,000 ($335,000), based on private healthcare standards in the UK.

Scaled-Back Royal Duties

Middleton's public engagements have been limited since her diagnosis. She made notable appearances at Trooping the Colour on 15 June 2025 and Wimbledon in July, but her absence from the Royal Ascot horse races in June, despite being listed in the programme, caused concern.

'Kate is recalibrating her entire life, her entire work-life balance', a source told RadarOnline.com, describing her Ascot cancellation as a wake-up call. Prince William has been supportive, ensuring she gets rest before their children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 return to school in September.

Kensington Palace has confirmed Middleton will attend the Remembrance Day events on 9-10 November 2025, marking her third major public appearance this year. However, royal expert Robert Jobson suggested she may never return to her previous full-time role.

This shift reflects Middleton's focus on balancing her royal duties with her health and family life, including plans to move to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, a new forever home costing an estimated £1,500,000 ($2,010,000) for renovations, funded privately by the couple.

Public and Social Media Response

Public sentiment on X reflects concern and support for Middleton. On its official X account, @radar_online posted on 19 August 2025, 'Kate Middleton has unofficially stepped back from royal duties, while struggling behind closed doors following her cancer battle.'

Similarly, @TheBlastNews noted on 20 August 2025, 'Kate Middleton Is Taking Longer To Readjust To Royal Life After Cancer Treatment.' These posts highlight the public's awareness of her health challenges, with many expressing empathy for her need to prioritise recovery.

As Middleton continues her recovery, the royal family and the public remain hopeful for her return to full health, while respecting her need for time and privacy.