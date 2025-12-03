The long-rumoured housing arrangements of the Prince and Princess of Wales have finally been confirmed, with official documents revealing that Prince William and Kate Middleton have secured a 20-year lease on Forest Lodge, their new Windsor residence.

Details of the agreement were disclosed in a briefing by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), confirming that the royal couple signed a non-assignable lease based on 'open market value'. The lease began on 5 July 2025 and is set to run until 2045, ending months of speculation surrounding the permanence of their move.

William and Kate completed their relocation earlier than anticipated, leaving Adelaide Cottage and settling into Forest Lodge in late October with their three children.

Forest Lodge — at a glance

Set within the tranquil surroundings of Windsor Great Park, Forest Lodge is an impressive eight-bedroom Georgian-style mansion featuring a long gallery, marble fireplaces, Venetian windows and a barrel-vaulted entrance hall ceiling.

Originally built in the 1770s and later expanded, the residence is surrounded by carefully landscaped grounds incorporating a traditional ha-ha boundary wall, extensive lawns and gardens, a pond and even a private tennis court.

Why William And Kate Chose Forest Lodge

Forest Lodge previously served as a grace-and-favour residence before being returned to the Crown Estate in the 1990s and subsequently offered for rental on the open market.

Royal sources indicate the Prince and Princess of Wales selected the property as their 'forever home', with intentions to remain there even after William eventually ascends the throne.

Those close to the couple say the move represents a significant new chapter, offering greater privacy and stability after difficult years spent at Adelaide Cottage.

Independent Valuations And Private Payments

The PAC briefing confirmed that the leasing process followed strict protocols. Independent valuations were conducted on behalf of the Crown Estate by respected property firms including Hamptons and Savills to determine the property's fair market rent, and both parties were provided with separate legal representation.

Crucially, all renovation work classified as minor was funded privately by the royal couple themselves. Their rental payments for the property will also come directly from private income, a practice that stands in contrast to some historically contentious royal accommodation arrangements.

Change Comes As Andrew Prepares To Leave Royal Lodge

The revelation of the Forest Lodge lease coincides with wider changes across the Windsor estate. It comes as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are expected to vacate Royal Lodge by the end of January, following prolonged negotiations. Andrew has reportedly agreed to leave the sprawling property by 31 January.

The comparison between the two arrangements is notable. Royal Lodge remained bound for decades by a controversial lease involving nominal rent terms, while William and Kate's agreement reflects a modern, transparent, market-based structure between the Crown Estate and the heir to the throne.

What The Move Signals For The Modern Monarchy

The Forest Lodge deal offers key insights into the evolving nature of royal property management:

Modernisation of royal housing, with the Wales family embracing standard market leasing rather than traditional concessions.

Establishment of a permanent family base, supporting long-term stability regardless of William's future accession.

A symbolic fresh start, reflecting a move towards privacy and renewal following a period of personal challenges for the family.

As William and Kate settle into Forest Lodge, their arrangement represents a notable shift in how the monarchy navigates tradition and transparency. The decision blends historical heritage with contemporary financial practices, positioning the Windsor estate not just as a royal residence but as a visible marker of the royals' modernising approach.

For the Prince and Princess of Wales, the stately Georgian mansion is more than simply a new house. It is the foundation for the next chapter of their public and private lives, and a lasting home for the future of the monarchy.