Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is expecting her first child with Chris Pratt, says she wants "open communication" about forgiveness with her children just like her parents had with her in her childhood.

In a conversation with Us Weekly, Katherine Schwarzenegger said that she wants to be "really open and honest" with her and Chris Pratt's children when they turn five. The bestselling author, the eldest child of actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver, credits her parents for her beliefs in open communication.

"With kids especially, it's (important to have the) ability to be able to have an open communication as they're younger, teaching them about forgiveness, just like my parents did," the 30-year-old said on Wednesday, while promoting her podcast "The Gift of Forgiveness."

The pregnant star added that it's important to repeat these conversations with children when they are ten-year-old. "After teaching them about it at 5 years old, it's important to be able to have a check-in again at 10 because it's going to be different. Different things will happen, emotions will become involved," Katherine noted.

The "Maverick and Me" author further said that she hopes her podcast will be able to help other parents to "have a similar format with their children." "Being really open and honest about the fact that we all struggle with forgiveness, we all have moments where we feel like we can't get there and we need to hear someone else's journey and someone else's experience in order to pull us through and inspire us to really continue on in our forgiveness journey," she explained.

Katherine tied the knot with the "Jurassic World" actor in June 2019, which was followed by a pregnancy announcement this year. She is also stepmother to Pratt's seven-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Praising Katherine's parenting skills, Pratt had told E! News in April: "She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My soul, my son, I feel all are so safe with her. She's a great stepmom, she's — willing — going to be a great mom one day."