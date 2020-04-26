Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together it was revealed on Saturday. The news comes after less than a year of tying the knot last June. The baby will be the first child for the 30-year-old author and the second for her husband, who shares his even-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver was pictured on bike ride earlier in the day, on Saturday. Katherine Schwarzenegger was seen riding a sturdy mountain bike in Brentwood in California. Chris Pratt, 40, was following behind, wearing an American flag-style face mask as protection against coronavirus, a pandemic that has swept the world.

The author opted for a loose-fitting white T-shirt printed with two hearts, revealing her bump beneath, E!News reports. She paired the T-shirt with black leggings and a matching baseball cap, and wore comfortable black sneakers.

Her"Guardians Of The Galaxy" star husbandwore grey gym shorts and a black T-shirt featuring a 'hamsa' dove and hand symbol of peace, in red, gold and green.Pratt completed his athletic look with a white baseball cap, and black sneakers. The couple was later spotted continuing their bike ride in the Santa Monica area, as they wore dark glasses.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have not yet officially confirmed the news, neither have they shared it with their fans.

"Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child. The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news they were extremely happy," a source said.

The insider added: "Although Katherine was busy promoting her book in the beginning of her pregnancy, she now has time to be at home and get things ready for when the new addition arrives. Chris is so excited."

Meanwhile, the couple last month took out time to took to read Schwarzenegger's children's book, "Maverick and Me" to raise funds for Save With Stories, Save the Children and No Kid Hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic. They shared the storytelling news on the actor's Instagram.