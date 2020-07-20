Katy Perry says she is in that stage of her pregnancy where everything is swollen but she is not letting it drain her energy.

The "American Idol" judge talked about her pregnancy in a video chat with Australian radio show "Kyle and Jackie O." She wore a cropped top and proudly showed off her growing baby bump twice. She also jokingly called herself "large marge in charge" because she now weighs 190 pounds. Despite the added weight, she is thankful that she is experiencing these physical changes.

"I'm really grateful for my body and I have so much respect for women and going through this process you get a whole new viewpoint," Perry said and revealed that "everything is swollen." She talked about her swollen hands and having to wear sandals wherever she goes out because her feet are starting to swell too.

However, she is not letting her pregnancy slow her down. She admitted that she still has enough energy to put out songs and just make use of quarantine time.

"I'm a very active woman and an active mum and during this time of COVID — and quite frankly an American revolution — I have been also putting out songs and heading towards putting out a record [on] Aug. 14. I'm working really hard," Perry shared and called it a "blessing" that she does not have to "travel extremely."

"I like not watching the hands of time roll by. I like being a mother on the move," she added.

The "Never Worn White" singer also talked about a previous interview where she jokingly named her baby Kicky Perry because of her energy and how much she moves in the womb. She said she believes her daughter will inherit her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's DNA because they are both very energetic.

"The DNA between the both of us is very high-energy," Perry shared.

In the same interview, Perry addressed reports that she and Bloom have picked out actress Jennifer Aniston to be their baby's godmother. She called it a fun rumour and admitted that she has no idea where it came from, although she revealed that Bloom and Aniston are longtime friends.