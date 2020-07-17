Keanu Reeves is not ruling out a sequel to "Constantine" 15 years after it became a cult classic. Director Francis Lawrence says the actor wants to reprise his titular role.

Slash Film recently spoke with Lawrence about the future of the film, and the director revealed that the original team behind the first movie is on board for the sequel. He said that he has discussed the sequel with Reeves.

"We have been talking about it recently. It's always stuck with all of us because we all love the movie, and especially realising there's a real cult following for this movie, it'd be fun to make," Lawrence said. "Keanu, Akiva, and I have actually talked about it," he added.

The filmmaker admitted that they wanted to do the sequel because the first movie was "successful enough." They "wanted to make a responsible, more R-rated movie," and by responsible, he meant a film that costs less than the original.

Lawrence revealed that they worked on the "Constantine" sequel "for a while" but "it was tricky to come up with where to take it."

"What I really liked about the first one was it was a really personal story, so I thought it'd be a mistake to get caught up in the supernatural gobblygook. The idea of a personal story was really interesting, and that was the hard thing to come across," he explained.

Lawrence also discussed the reasons why a sequel did not happen even though it was talked about for many years. He cited the fact that "Constantine" is tied to different fictional universes. It is tied to Vertigo, which is connected to DC. It exists in a shared universe and so this means there are different Constantines.

The CW, in its series of DC shows, has its own version of "Constantine" with Matt Ryan playing the titular role. Lawrence shared that right now they "don't have that character available to us for TV or movies, which is a bummer."

"We all investigated it, but I think it's kind of crazy when you have Keanu, who would love to do another Constantine, and us wanting to do another Constantine, and people are like, 'Uh, no, we got other plans.' We'll see what happens," he said.

While a "Constantine" sequel may be up in the air, fans can catch Reeves in action again in the upcoming "The Matrix 4" and in "John Wick: Chapter 4."