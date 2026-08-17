Kelly Clarkson has banned her children from watching her critically panned 2003 film 'From Justin to Kelly', the musical comedy she was contractually obligated to make after winning the first season of American Idol.

The singer made the revelation during her final Las Vegas residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday night, telling fans bluntly that she will not let her daughter, River Rose, 12, or son Remington 'Remy', 10, see the movie.

The Contractual Obligation Behind a Film Clarkson Still Regrets

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To recall, 'From Justin to Kelly' arrived in the immediate aftermath of Clarkson's American Idol victory in 2002, pairing her with runner-up Justin Guarini in a spring-break romance set in Florida.

The film was a critical and commercial failure, and has since developed a reputation as one of the more notorious musical flops of the early 2000s.

Clarkson has been open about her disdain for the project for years, but her latest comments offered fresh insight into just how little control she felt she had at the time.

Speaking to a fan wearing a T-shirt inspired by the movie, Clarkson said she was 'contractually obligated' to star in it. 'Man, read the f**king fine print, you know,' she joked, according to Us Weekly.

'I didn't know that if you won, you had to do a movie. Not all of us want to be Meryl Streep, we just like watching her, OK? I was like, 'I don't want to be in a movie,' but they were like, 'Yeah, but you won.' And I was like, 'And I feel like I'm losing? It doesn't feel quite like a win.'

The 44-year-old said she had previously cried over having to make the film because acting was 'not what she wanted to do,' though she did enjoy the musical side of things and working with producer Tommy Sims.

Clarkson has previously said she pleaded to be released from the contractual requirement to make the film after discovering it was part of winning American Idol.

Why Kelly Clarkson Won't Let River Rose and Remy Watch the Film

Clarkson made it clear that her household rule is non-negotiable. 'It is funny though, like, my kids, I've banned them from watching,' she said. When her nanny once mentioned having liked the movie at the time of its release, Clarkson responded with mock judgment, 'And I judge you, all day, all night. I'm just kidding.'

But the joke carries a point. Her comments appeared less about shielding her children from the film's content than about her longstanding embarrassment over the project.

Since From Justin to Kelly, Clarkson has largely avoided major live-action film roles, limiting herself primarily to voice work in animated films such as Trolls World Tour, UglyDolls and The Star. She has also made occasional scripted television appearances.

The contrast could not be starker. Acting was never the career Clarkson had intended to pursue after American Idol. Her focus remained firmly on music, despite the contractual film obligation that followed her victory.

Clarkson shares River Rose and Remy with her late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who died from melanoma in August 2025 at the age of 48. The singer announced earlier this year that she would end The Kelly Clarkson Show after seven seasons to devote more time to her children following Blackstock's death.

Her Las Vegas residency, which ran through 15 August 2026, allowed her to continue performing while maintaining a schedule that gave her more time with River and Remy.

Clarkson has given no indication that she plans to revisit From Justin to Kelly, and her latest remarks suggest her feelings about the film have changed little more than two decades after its release.

For now, at least, River Rose and Remy apparently will not be finding out for themselves why their mother's first starring film role became such an infamous part of her early career.