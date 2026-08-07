Megyn Kelly criticised Ariana Grande's appearance and violent new 'Petal' music video during the Thursday, August 6, broadcast of The Megyn Kelly Show, suggesting the singer looked 'skeletal' while questioning reports about her wellbeing.

The news came after Grande's representative confirmed on August 2 that the singer planned to 'take a step back from visibility' after completing her Eternal Sunshine tour. Her representative said the decision followed 'endless, ongoing public scrutiny' of Grande's public appearances and insisted she was performing 'healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.' The statement was also reported by People.

Grande later addressed the announcement during a concert in Chicago, telling fans that her decision was not a reaction to recent criticism. She said the break had been planned quietly and came from 'a thoughtful and empowered place.'

That clarification did little to stop the speculation surrounding her health, however. Kelly's comments added fresh fuel to a conversation that has increasingly focused on Grande's body rather than her work.

Ariana Grande's Appearance Draws Megyn Kelly's Attention

During her programme, Kelly displayed a still from Grande's 'Petal' music video, which was released on July 31. Grande appears in the clip wearing an off-the-shoulder black top, matching trousers and a ribbon around her neck.

Kelly focused on the singer's visible collarbone, arms and face as she criticised what she described as a worrying change in Grande's appearance.

'Grande has never said that she has an eating disorder, you take one look at her and you'd be crazy not to suspect she does,' Kelly said.

She continued, 'Look at this picture here we are showing where she is skin and bones. The clavicle, just all of the bones on the torso are protruding above her V-neck top. Her arms look skeletal. Her face has looks skeletal for quite some time.'

Those remarks were speculation, not a medical assessment. Grande has not publicly confirmed that she has an eating disorder, and the material supplied for this report contains no medical statement establishing one. That distinction matters, particularly when a celebrity's appearance is being examined frame by frame on television.

Still, Kelly moved beyond the image itself and connected Grande's appearance to the decision to reduce her public commitments. She referred to a report claiming that the singer's management was 'quietly exploring treatment options' after the tour ends in September.

The claim remains unverified. No confirmation from Grande, her representative or a medical professional appears in the supplied report.

Ariana Grande Video Takes a Violent Turn

Kelly also objected to the storyline of 'Petal', which follows Grande as she auditions before a panel of Hollywood entertainment executives. The bald male decision-makers repeatedly reject her before the singer reaches a breaking point.

The video then turns into a bloody revenge sequence. Grande uses a chainsaw to dismember the executives, with severed heads and blood shown on screen.

'Oh my God. She is covered in blood. You can see her with a chainsaw hacking off the heads and the bodies of these executives, and their blood is spewing everywhere. She's got problems,' Kelly told viewers.

The imagery is clearly exaggerated and theatrical, but its timing has made it harder to separate the video's fictional violence from the real-world discussion surrounding Grande. A music video built around rejection and retaliation might ordinarily be read as dark pop spectacle. Here, every costume detail and facial expression is being treated as possible evidence of something else.

Grande, who previously appeared in Victorious and starred in Wicked, has not responded directly to Kelly's remarks in the material provided. Her own comments in Chicago instead concentrated on the public reaction to her planned hiatus.

'It's been blown out of proportion, and I just wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much,' she said. 'The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or an impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan quietly a long time ago, and it's a decision that came from a thoughtful and empowered place.'

Her representative said Grande wanted to finish the tour 'healthily and happily' before taking a break from public-facing work. Grande's version was more personal, but the message was similar. She was drawing a line around her private life, even as public commentary continued to push past it.

For now, the confirmed facts are limited. Grande plans to complete her tour, then step away from visibility. Kelly has questioned her appearance and the violent video. Claims about treatment have not been confirmed. The rest is noise, and there is plenty of it.