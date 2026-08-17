Perez Hilton remains in inpatient care in Florida, his family confirmed on Sunday, as the 48-year-old celebrity blogger continues treatment following a self-harm livestream on 4 August.

The update on PerezHilton.com said he is now receiving care under the supervision of a 'dedicated team of medical and mental health professionals,' with his health remaining 'the priority' as the site prepares to resume publishing this week.

The news came after a chaotic period that began when Miami-Dade deputies responded to multiple 911 calls about a man livestreaming acts of self-harm on TikTok.

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. was 'safely recovered' and taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he was subsequently held under Florida's Baker Act, which allows an involuntary mental health examination when certain statutory criteria are met.

Inpatient Mental Health Centre and Baker Act Details

The family's latest statement said Hilton's 'condition remains serious but stable' and that he had suffered 'significant blood loss' alongside unspecified 'additional injuries' that required surgery. Police records also indicate he was treated for an overdose.

His team emphasised that communication has been 'extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers, and others directly involved in his care' because of the conditions of his treatment.

While the exact inpatient facility has not been publicly named, Hilton was initially hospitalised under Florida's Baker Act. Under the law, an involuntary examination generally lasts no more than 72 hours, after which a patient must be released, transferred to voluntary status or become subject to a petition for further involuntary placement.

It is unclear whether Hilton's current inpatient treatment remains involuntary.

To recall, about two weeks before the 4 August incident, Hilton had been hospitalised for 'severe depression', according to his sister Barbara Lavandeira, who told Page Six he completed an intake call for an intensive outpatient programme on 3 August and was due to start group therapy the following week.

That context shows how quickly his crisis escalated from planned outpatient care to an emergency requiring hospitalisation.

Sister's Eyewitness Account and Family Response

Barbara, 42, gave a firsthand account of finding her brother in the bathroom after he stopped answering her knocks.

She told Page Six she unlocked the door to find him 'standing in front of the shower, naked, cut up, covered in blood, with a box cutter in his hand,' adding, 'I didn't recognise my brother. I saw it in his eyes. They didn't look the same. Then, a split second later, he smiled at me. It felt like I was staring at someone else.'

She immediately ushered Hilton's three children, Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8, out of the house, called 911 and asked a neighbour to take the children away from the scene.

Barbara then returned inside and tried to stem his bleeding with towels while waiting for emergency responders, describing it as 'one of the darkest days my family and I have ever experienced.'

On 7 August, court records show Hilton's mother, Teresita Lavandeira, filed a petition in a Miami family court to temporarily assume custody of the children. Barbara has said neither she nor their mother is seeking permanent custody, only a temporary legal arrangement so decisions can be made while Hilton focuses on recovery.

Court documents reported by People indicate Hilton consented to the temporary arrangement, which allows his mother to make decisions concerning the children's health care and education.

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The family has also pushed back against online commentary framing the crisis as 'karma' for Hilton's earlier, often brutal, celebrity coverage.

Barbara noted her brother has 'publicly acknowledged the harm he caused earlier in his career' and apologised repeatedly, adding, 'I wouldn't wish what my mother, Mario's children, or our entire family is experiencing on anyone.'

There is no confirmed timetable for Hilton's discharge from inpatient care, and his team has warned that 'treatment and recovery will be a long process.'

For now, his children 'remain safe and are being cared for by immediate family,' while the blog's staff say the site will begin publishing again this week as Hilton continues receiving treatment. The family's latest update does not provide a timetable for Hilton's release or further details about his treatment.