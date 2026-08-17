Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive in an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday, 16 August, and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The Greenville Police Department said a preliminary investigation had found 'no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances', although her cause and manner of death have not been disclosed.

What Police Said About Hayden Panettiere's Death

The latest account has clarified what happened in the hours before Panettiere's death, while leaving the central question unanswered. Police and EMS personnel were called at about 1:50 p.m. after an acquaintance reported an unresponsive woman, according to a department statement cited by reports.

Medical assistance was administered, but Panettiere was pronounced dead at the property. The acquaintance, whose identity has not been released, made the 911 call. Police have not said whether anyone else was present or explained what led to the emergency call.

'The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances,' the department said.

Investigators have not announced a cause of death, and the Greenville Police Department is handling the case alongside the Greenville County Coroner's Office. No further details were immediately available.

The family's representative confirmed Panettiere's death on Sunday. Her father, Skip Panettiere, asked for privacy as relatives came to terms with what he described as an 'unimaginable loss'.

'It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,' he said in a statement shared with ABC News. 'She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her, and to the millions who watched her onscreen.'

For now, that is the firmest account available. Online speculation has raced ahead of the evidence, but nothing publicly released by police supports claims of suspicious circumstances. The cause and manner of Panettiere's death remain under investigation.

Hayden Panettiere's Public Struggles

For context, Panettiere had spoken openly about addiction, postpartum depression and the pressures of growing up in the entertainment industry.

Her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, published in May, examined her transition from child actor to international star and the personal difficulties that followed. The memoir addressed postpartum depression, addiction and recovery, trauma, domestic abuse and loss.

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She also discussed her decision to give full custody of her daughter, Kaya, to her former fiancé, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Panettiere said the decision came during a period marked by depression, alcohol addiction and struggles with prescription medication, and described it as one of the most painful experiences of her life.

Those disclosures have inevitably shaped public discussion after her death. They should not, however, be treated as evidence of how she died. No official source has linked her past struggles to the current investigation.

Panettiere was also in a highly publicised relationship with Brian Hickerson, who was convicted in 2021 after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend and was sentenced to 45 days in county jail.

They later reconnected, though the status of their relationship at the time of her death was unclear. Police have not identified Hickerson as a suspect or connected him to the investigation.

Tributes Follow Final Hayden Panettiere Post

The news prompted an immediate wave of tributes from Panettiere's former co-stars and friends. Selma Blair responded to the actress's final Instagram post with the words, 'I love you. Don't be gone. Don't be gone. Please.'

Melissa Barrera, who appeared with Panettiere in the Scream franchise, wrote, 'Rest in peace sweet Hayden.' Photographer Randall Slavin, who appeared beside Panettiere in her final post, later shared the image again with the message, 'Peace be with you.'

The photograph, posted on 27 July, showed Panettiere posing alongside Slavin. Its caption read, 'Good times and good friends.' That ordinary, upbeat post has since become an unexpectedly painful reference point for fans mourning the suddenness of her death.

Panettiere began her entertainment career as a child and later built a career across television and film. She became widely known as Claire Bennet in Heroes, before starring as Juliette Barnes in Nashville, a performance that earned her two Golden Globe nominations. She also played Kirby Reed in Scream 4 and returned to the role in Scream VI.

She would have turned 37 on Friday, 21 August. The investigation continues, with authorities yet to disclose a cause or manner of death in a case that, at present, remains unexplained.