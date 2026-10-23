A resurfaced sermon in which televangelist Kenneth Copeland claims Jesus showed him what awaits those who failed to vote for Donald Trump has drawn renewed criticism online, including from a Christian account that called it 'blasphemy'.

In the clip, Copeland says that on Judgement Day, non-voters and those who did not 'pray and vote' as instructed will be made to listen to the names of every aborted baby.

The remarks date from a church service held days after Trump's 2024 election win but resurfaced on social media in October 2026, less than two weeks before the midterms. One Christian account branded him a 'false prophet and end times deceiver'.

'I Saw This in the Spirit. Literally'

Copeland made the claims at a Sunday service at his Eagle Mountain International Church in Texas following Trump's November 2024 victory, Right Wing Watch reported at the time. The full service was later removed from the church's YouTube channel, although clips of it have continued to circulate online.

'I saw this in the spirit. Literally,' Copeland told the congregation. '[It was] Judgement Day, and Jesus stood there and he said, "Those of you that didn't vote, I put you in that nation and you didn't vote... or you didn't pray and vote like I told you to, you will listen to the names of all the babies that are here and never got any life."'

'And it'll take a while because there's over 65 million of them,' Copeland continued. 'But you are gonna listen to every one of them and you are gonna be held responsible for their death.'

Copeland did not give a source or timeframe for the figure of 65 million, which is his assertion rather than a verified count. The quoted passage does not name Trump. Its link to the election comes from the context of the service, which Right Wing Watch said was dedicated almost entirely to celebrating his victory.

The service was dated 10 November 2024, the Sunday after the election, according to Protestia, a Christian news site that called it a 'newly revived clip'.

During the same service, Copeland declared that Trump's win would unleash a 'spiritual awakening' in America because 'the atmosphere has been cleansed'. 'No more rainbow flags,' he said. 'And the spirit of Margaret Sanger is gone.' Sanger founded the American Birth Control League in 1921, which later became the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

'Absolute Blasphemy'

The clip resurfaced on X in October 2026, and Protestia reported on it on 22 October. The Christian account Now The End Begins shared a 56-second version showing Copeland at the pulpit beside a man it identified as his son-in-law, under the Victory Channel logo.

'False prophet and end times deceiver Kenneth Copeland telling his son-in-law how God gave him a "literal vision" of what it will look like on Judgement Day for everyone who didn't vote for Donald Trump as Jesus commanded them to do,' the account wrote. 'Absolute blasphemy.' Those are the account's characterisations.

False prophet and end times deceiver Kenneth Copeland telling his son-in-law how God gave him a "literal vision" of what it will look like on Judgment Day for everyone who didn't vote for Donald Trump as Jesus commanded them to do. Absolute blasphemy. pic.twitter.com/jGfaIv6aPU — Now The End Begins (@NowTheEndBegins) October 22, 2026

The post had been viewed more than 51,000 times when checked on Friday, 23 October 2026.

Replies were scathing. 'Many preachers are making money proclaiming Trump will save America. That [sic] blasphemous,' one user wrote. Another urged followers to learn how to 'spot em', adding the hashtag #GodIsWatching.

An earlier upload of the clip by another X user prompted similar reactions, VT reported. 'This man is truly lost,' one person wrote. Another commented: 'That's oddly specific.'

Another commenter, writing in opposition to Copeland, called his endorsement 'one more nail in Trump's coffin'.

A Long-Time Trump Ally

Copeland, who leads Kenneth Copeland Ministries from its base near Fort Worth, is one of America's best-known prosperity gospel preachers, a strand of Christianity that teaches that faith brings financial blessing.

He served on Trump's evangelical executive advisory board during the 2016 campaign and has since become a vocal supporter. Right Wing Watch, a project of the liberal group People For the American Way, has described him as an 'ardent' Trump supporter.

The televangelist has courted controversy before. In a 2019 interview with Inside Edition, he defended his use of private jets.

The renewed criticism has come from religious as well as secular critics. Protestia summed up the claim as Copeland saying that non-voters, and those who did not vote as he instructed, would have to hear the names of more than 65 million babies lost to abortion and answer for their deaths.

Under Copeland's account, the punishment applies not only to people who stayed at home on election day but also to those who did not 'pray and vote' as Jesus had told them to, a framing that ties a ballot choice directly to eternal judgement.

The sermon has returned to circulation 11 days before the 3 November 2026 midterm elections, with Trump not on the ballot this time.