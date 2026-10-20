Unverified rumours of Kim Jong-un's death have revived a question at the heart of North Korea's ruling dynasty: who would take power if he suddenly disappeared? Claims circulating this week alleged that the leader had suffered a brain haemorrhage, but no credible evidence supports them.

On Tuesday, North Korean state media published photographs reportedly showing him at a Pyongyang exhibition the previous day. Meanwhile, South Korean intelligence increasingly identifies his teenage daughter, Kim Ju-ae, as his likely successor, although his influential sister, Kim Yo-jong, remains another possible contender.

North Korea Releases New Photographs of Kim Jong-un

The rumours originated in social media, with claims alleging that Kim had been treated in Beijing and that thousands of Chinese troops had entered Pyongyang amid a leadership crisis. Neither allegation has been independently verified.

North Korea's Korean Central News Agency reported on 20 October that Kim had toured a garment and footwear exhibition on Monday, accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and daughter, Ju-ae. Yonhap published details of the visit, citing the agency.

The images challenge the death claims, although journalists were not permitted to independently verify the event. There has been no credible confirmation of Kim's death or any transfer of authority.

NEW: Kim Jong Un on Monday "looked round the venue of the garment and footwear exhibition of the field of light industry," DPRK state media said.The photo-report came after rumors emerging on social media suggested he had died yesterday.https://t.co/rAZQMp2Uk6 https://t.co/hmjRn06KX5 — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) October 19, 2026

Could Kim Ju-ae Become North Korea's Next Leader?

Kim Ju-ae, believed to be about 13, is increasingly prominent at military ceremonies, weapons inspections and official appearances alongside her father. On 30 September, South Korea's National Intelligence Service told parliamentary lawmakers that her standing as the designated successor was strengthening. According to SBS News, the agency pointed to elevated protocol and appearances at significant state ceremonies as evidence of deliberate preparation.

Ju-ae first appeared publicly with Kim during a missile inspection in November 2022. Her visibility has since grown, although Pyongyang has never formally announced an heir. A succession would extend the Kim family's rule into a fourth generation, following founder Kim Il-sung, his son Kim Jong-il and current leader Kim Jong-un.

However, Ju-ae's age and lack of governing experience could make an immediate transition difficult. North Korea has also never had a female supreme leader, creating further uncertainty about how senior military and party officials would respond.

Could Kim Yo-jong Take Power Instead of Her Niece?

Kim Yo-jong, the leader's younger sister, has considerably more political experience and an established public role. She frequently delivers statements on relations with South Korea and is closely associated with her brother's administration. On 19 October, she warned that North Korea was considering additional tactical weapons and loudspeaker broadcasts near the southern border, according to KCNA, as reported by Reuters.

Analysts have raised the possibility that she could serve as an interim leader or support a regency while Ju-ae grows older. Whether she would eventually surrender authority to her niece remains unknown.

In an SBS discussion published on 15 October, North Korea specialist Ahn Jung-sik examined the potentially delicate relationship between the two. South Korean intelligence currently favours Ju-ae as the long-term heir. However, any immediate succession would be determined by decisions made within North Korea's opaque leadership, rather than public speculation.

No clear succession timeline has been made public.