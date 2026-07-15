A claim alleging that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened nuclear strikes against Washington, DC, and Tel Aviv if the United States used nuclear weapons against Iran has circulated online, but no evidence confirms that he made the statement.

The allegation gained attention after an X user shared a video and post claiming Kim had issued the warning, with the post receiving more than 519,000 views. The claim emerged amid heightened discussion over Iran, US military actions and fears of wider escalation.

However, a review of publicly available statements from North Korean state media, including the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), US government communications, White House releases and major international news reports found no record of Kim making the alleged threat.

There is also no verified evidence that US President Donald Trump made the response attributed to him in the circulating posts.

While Kim has repeatedly defended North Korea's nuclear programme and argued that international tensions justify Pyongyang's weapons policy, the specific allegation involving Washington, DC, and Tel Aviv remains unconfirmed.

Social Media Post Fuels Nuclear Threat Claim

The claim began circulating after an X user shared a video alleging that Kim warned he would launch nuclear ballistic missiles at Washington, DC, and Tel Aviv if the US attacked Iran with nuclear weapons.

🚨 BREAKING:



🇰🇵 North Korea: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has announced that if the US attacks Iran with nuclear weapons, he will launch nuclear ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv and Washington, D.C.



🇺🇸 USA: Trump has also issued an open challenge to Kim Jong-un, stating that… pic.twitter.com/3GwxKWuOxK — Israel Army (@IsraelArmyX) July 14, 2026

The post stated:

'North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has announced that if the US attacks Iran with nuclear weapons, he will launch nuclear ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv and Washington, DC.'

The same post alleged that Trump responded by challenging Kim, stating:

'Mere words won't suffice; if he has the courage, he should step onto the battlefield. As for an attack on Iran, that will continue.'

The post confirms that the allegation is circulating online, but it does not verify that either leader made the statements attributed to them.

No statement from North Korean authorities confirms that Kim issued such a warning, while no White House release, transcript or verified public remarks support the alleged response from Trump.

What Is Known About Kim Jong-un's Nuclear Position

Although the specific claim remains unverified, Kim Jong-un's position on nuclear weapons is well documented.

North Korea has repeatedly described its nuclear arsenal as a deterrent against perceived threats from the United States and its allies. Kim has argued that global conflicts demonstrate why Pyongyang must maintain its military capabilities.

The Iran conflict has also featured in North Korea's criticism of US foreign policy, with Pyongyang using international disputes to support its argument that its nuclear strategy is necessary for national security.

However, those remarks do not include a confirmed threat to launch nuclear weapons against Washington, DC, or Tel Aviv.

Trump Response Claim Also Unverified

The circulating posts also attributed a statement to Trump suggesting he challenged Kim rather than responding to the alleged warning.

Trump has previously used strong rhetoric towards foreign adversaries and warned that the US would respond to threats against its interests. However, no official record confirms he made the specific remarks linked to Kim Jong-un and Iran.

Neither White House communications nor credible international reporting has verified that the alleged exchange took place.

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What Has Been Confirmed

The allegation that Kim Jong-un threatened nuclear strikes against Washington, DC, and Tel Aviv remains unsupported by official sources.

Confirmed information shows that Kim continues to defend North Korea's nuclear programme and that Pyongyang has criticised US military actions involving international conflicts. The unverified element is the specific claim that Kim threatened nuclear retaliation over Iran.

The main verified development is that the allegation has gained significant attention online without confirmation from either government or independent reporting. Until evidence emerges, the alleged exchange between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump remains an unverified claim rather than a confirmed event.