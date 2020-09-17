Kim Kardashian is "holding onto her marriage" with Kanye West as he continues to struggle with a serious episode of bipolar disorder.

Kanye West went on a Twitter rant on Monday, for the second time in recent months. Kim Kardashian has been standing by her husband of six years through all his public outbursts, even when she has been the target of it. A source told Us Weekly that the reality TV star "is holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help."

"She is continuing to support him and does her best to understand him and where he is coming from. She knows he is unconventional and has always known that," the insider added.

The rapper, who had said he is trying to divorce Kim in his last outburst on Twitter, is now claiming he would not release new music until his contracts with his publisher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, and his record label, Universal Music Group, had ended.

"I'm not putting no more music out till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal. On God ... in Jesus name ... come and get me," the 43-year-old wrote in a tweet on Monday which has since been deleted.

The "Jesus is King" rapper also referred to himself as "the new Moses" while comparing the music industry to "modern-day slave ships." Kanye who is currently campaigning for the US Presidential elections as an independent candidate also urged his Twitter followers to "use the government money and buy land."

The father-of-four continued lambasting the music industry through his Twitter account on Wednesday. Sharing screenshots of his 10 contracts with Universal Music Group, West wrote: "I need every lawyer in the world to look at these. ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE."

The rapper made things worse when he tweeted a video of himself seemingly peeing over one of his Grammy Awards in the toilet, captioning it: "Trust me...I WON'T STOP."

The last time Kanye went on a Twitter rant was in July when he accused his wife and her momager Kris Jenner of being white supremacists and alleged they have been trying to lock him up with the help of a doctor. The rapper later apologised to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, and the pair went on a family trip with their four children to work on their marriage. It was earlier reported that the couple has been getting along since the trip.