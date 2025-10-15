Kim Kardashian's fashion label Skims has launched a new viral product: the Faux Hair Micro String Thong, commonly known online as the Skims faux hair panty. Released on Tuesday, the lingerie piece has become one of the most discussed items in the United States this week, sparking both amusement and curiosity.

The thong features a patch of synthetic pubic hair attached to sheer mesh fabric and is described by Skims as its 'most daring panty yet'. It comes in twelve shades to resemble natural tones and retails for $32 (around £24). The product is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, catering to a wide demographic.

According to Skims' official website, the faux hair is hand-tufted and designed to 'celebrate body diversity and confidence'. The company's marketing video, styled like a 1970s game show, introduced the tagline 'Just Dropped: The Ultimate Bush', sparking immediate viral reactions across social media.

Features and Design

The Skims faux hair panty is crafted from lightweight stretch mesh with a thin elastic waistband, designed to mimic the brand's signature minimalist silhouette. The faux hair portion, made from synthetic fibres, is carefully sewn into the garment to create a natural texture.

Available in multiple shades from light blonde to deep brown, the thong's hair patch features both curly and straight textures to match different styles and skin tones. Skims claims that the design aims to normalise body hair and highlight individuality.

Fashion analysts note that the faux hair panty follows the brand's earlier viral products, including the 'Ultimate Nipple Bra' and face wraps, both of which blurred the line between practicality and provocative marketing.

Price and Availability

The Skims faux hair panty retails for $32 and is sold exclusively through the official Skims online store. International shipping is available, though supply appears limited due to high demand.

Experts suggest that the price aligns with other Skims products, but the novelty factor may drive resale value in secondary markets. For consumers interested in collecting unique or statement pieces, the panty is already being described as a cult item.

Is It Worth It?

Whether the Skims faux hair panty is worth buying depends largely on perspective. From a design standpoint, it is more of a conceptual statement than a practical lingerie piece.

However, from a branding and marketing view, it successfully draws attention to evolving conversations about femininity, body confidence, and modern beauty standards.

Industry experts believe the product's success highlights Skims' strategy of leveraging viral novelty to maintain cultural relevance and market dominance.

While some consumers may view it as a fashion parody, its rapid sell-out shows that controversy continues to be one of the brand's most effective tools.

Public Reaction and Online Debate

Public response has been divided. While some users applauded the bold creativity, others questioned its practicality. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), comments ranged from 'This is genius marketing' to 'No one asked for this'.

Beauty commentators have pointed out that the item echoes the 'merkin', a theatrical pubic wig historically worn by performers for modesty or artistic expression. Cultural observers also linked the launch to a wider trend celebrating body hair acceptance in fashion and media.

Despite scepticism, early reports suggest strong consumer interest. As of writing, all of the options are sold out, and customers can only join the waitlist.