In a quiet 55-minute meeting behind closed doors, King Charles and Prince Harry reunited for tea at Clarence House. However, royal experts now claim the emotional reunion may have reignited more than it resolved.

On 12 September 2025, King Charles met privately with his son Prince Harry at Clarence House. The Duke of Sussex, 40, had flown in from the United States earlier that week, reportedly unsure if the King would see him. The meeting, lasting just under an hour, marked their first significant in-person encounter since the King's cancer diagnosis announcement in February.

At that time, Harry had returned to the UK but spent only 30 minutes with his father. This latest meeting nearly doubled that time, and although brief, it has been described as a potential turning point in the fractured royal relationship. However, not all senior royals are said to be supportive of this latest development.

Prince William 'Won't Be Happy', Say Royal Commentators

Royal commentator Daisy McAndrew said Prince William is unlikely to have welcomed the reunion between Harry and the King. Speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive programme, McAndrew claimed: 'I don't think [William] would have wanted this meeting to have gone ahead.'

She added that William remains a major barrier in any reconciliation efforts, stating: 'My impression is that he just thinks Harry's too much trouble and he doesn't want anything to do with him.' This sentiment was echoed by royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who called the situation 'difficult', pointing out that rebuilding trust between the brothers would not be easy.

Lingering Tensions Since 'Megxit'

The strained relationship within the Royal Family stems largely from Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from royal duties in 2020. The couple relocated to California, where they have since launched multiple high-profile media projects. These include the six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke's memoir Spare, and their televised interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In Spare, Harry made several accusations against members of the Royal Family, including claims of a physical altercation with Prince William. Since then, communication between Harry and other senior royals has been limited. Although King Charles has remained more open to contact, William is reported to have remained distant.

Secret Meeting Held Ahead of Reunion

In July 2025, senior aides to King Charles and Prince Harry met at a private London members' club. This off-the-record meeting was described by insiders as the start of a 'rapprochement process'. While no public statement was made, it signalled a possible shift in tone behind the scenes.

The Sun also revealed that Harry's recent UK trip was not originally scheduled around any formal meeting with the King. Sources claimed Harry had been open to seeing his father if invited. The 55-minute tea suggests that invitation was extended, albeit quietly.

Sussexes Reportedly Reshaping Their Public Image

According to royal correspondent Jack Royston, Prince Harry and Meghan have recently made major changes to their PR teams on both sides of the Atlantic. Speaking in early August, Royston said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had brought in new advisers to help change how they are portrayed in both the press and public opinion.

This effort, he said, also included work towards repairing relations with the palace. 'They brought new people in who have come with new energy and a real determination to move the dial,' Royston explained.

The Road Ahead: No Reconciliation Yet

Despite signs of softening from the King, commentators remain cautious about the prospect of a full royal reunion. McAndrew noted: 'This is the beginning, potentially... well, baby steps.' But she made clear that Prince William's stance remains a significant hurdle.

Arthur Edwards summed up the moment by saying: 'Put the ointment on the wound and just see if it works.' With Prince Harry's future intentions unclear, and the possibility that he may spend more time in the UK, the Royal Family may need to prepare for further private meetings, even if not all parties are in favour.