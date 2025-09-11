A former Buckingham Palace butler has disclosed a candid remark Prince Philip made at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles when he was Prince of Wales from 2004 to 2011, recounts in his new book ''The Royal Butler' how the Duke of Edinburgh turned to the Queen after the ceremony at Windsor Castle and said: 'Thank f–k that's over.'

Prince Harry's Life Transformed by Meghan Markle

Harrold recalls how close Prince William and Harry once were, inseparable in their younger years as they rode motorbikes and went to pubs together. But he claims Harry's meeting with Meghan Markle in 2016 was a turning point. According to Harrold, Meghan was the 'biggest change' in Harry's life, shaping his outlook on the monarchy and his relationship with William.

The strain between the brothers became public when Harry released his memoir Spare, in which he alleged William physically attacked him in 2019, shattering a dog bowl in the process.

Philip's Reaction to the Royal Wedding

Despite tensions, Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle was attended by senior royals including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Harrold writes that after the ceremony, Philip leaned towards the Queen and muttered his blunt verdict.

After formalities were sorted, the newlyweds and other royals proceeded to leave the chapel. While Prince Philip was on his way, he turned to the queen and said, 'Thank f–k that's over'.

Standing nearby, Harrold says he saw the Queen smile at her husband's remark, which he believes reflected the feelings of many guests.

Harrold recounted this 'funny' moment, but believed he was speaking for the majority of the attendees. At the time, he was standing opposite him and witnessed the Queen turn to her husband and grin.

Meghan's Approach to Royal Life

Once married, Meghan began carving her own path, which Harrold claims caused friction within the Palace. He cites one incident where Meghan hosted friends for lunch instead of attending a scheduled engagement. Royal calendars are fixed six months in advance, and Harrold notes Meghan was surprised she could not change them at will.

'That's not how it works. You can't change it. She obviously thought she could come in and do her thing, and you can't,' added Harrold.

He argues Meghan may have entered royal life assuming it would be akin to a 'Disney princess' role, only to face strict traditions and protocols.

Harrold noted that joining the royal family comes with given rules and protocols to follow accordingly.

The Future of the British Monarchy

Harrold also reflects on the monarchy's future in 'The Royal Butler'. He predicts Prince William, once king, will modernise the institution and scale down its core members to just himself, the Princess of Wales, and their three children.

The monarchy, he suggests, will become 'more fragile' over time and resemble celebrity culture rather than a centuries-old institution. Harrold likens Prince Harry to the first 'celebrity royal', a figure who straddles public fascination and personal independence.