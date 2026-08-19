A single sentence in the annual Sovereign Grant report – the Royal Household's financial review – has reignited a centuries-old debate over the monarchy's relationship with Christianity. King Charles III is facing criticism over a change in how his religious duties are described, with some questioning whether his vision of a multi-faith monarchy is diluting the Crown's historic commitment to Christianity.

The backlash was amplified by Gavin Ashenden, a former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II, who accused the King of 'deserting Christians' and claimed he had abandoned his oath as 'Defender of the Faith'. However, the wording change does not alter Charles' formal title or his coronation oath, which remains a key distinction in the controversy.

The Sovereign Grant report is an annual review of the Royal Household's finances and duties, rather than a constitutional instrument.

Why the Wording Change Sparked Fury

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This year's Sovereign Grant Annual Report, published in July, changed the wording used to describe the King's religious role. It now states: 'His Majesty is Supreme Governor of the Church of England and protects the space for Faith within the multi-faith nation.'

The phrase replaces the wording used in the previous report, which described the monarch as 'Head of the Church of England and Defender of the Faith'. The change has prompted criticism from some Christian commentators, who see it as a significant shift in the way the Crown's relationship with Christianity is presented.

However, the report does not remove the King's formal title of 'Defender of the Faith'. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that the 'new wording' has 'caused considerable controversy'. He argued that it would have been better to retain 'Defender of the Faith' after 'Supreme Governor of the Church of England' before adding language acknowledging Britain's multi-faith character.

He was blunt about his verdict on the replacement phrase. 'Whoever wrote "protects the space for Faith within the multi-faith nation" is no credit to the English language as this phrase is both weak and woke,' he said.

Is This Really Out of Character for Charles?

Not everyone views the shift as shocking. Royal biographer Christopher Andersen suggested the change fits a pattern stretching back decades, pointing to the King's long-standing 'powerful ecumenical streak'.

Even during his Cambridge student days in the 1970s, Andersen noted, Charles was drawn to what other faiths could offer, showing particular curiosity about Islam, Buddhism and Hinduism. He contrasted this with the late Queen, who was 'very respectful' of other religions' customs yet 'never wavered when it came to her Christian beliefs'.

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner offered a similar assessment, describing Charles as a 'deep thinker when it comes to religion'. The change also reflects Charles' long-standing emphasis on interfaith dialogue. The latest report says the King has a 'special role in bringing communities and faiths together', alongside his constitutional position as Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

What Does 'Defender of the Faith' Actually Mean?

The title dates back to 1521, when Pope Leo X granted Henry VIII the title Fidei Defensor, or 'Defender of the Faith', in recognition of his treatise defending Catholic doctrine against Martin Luther. The title was later retained by Henry after his break with Rome and became part of the English monarch's formal title.

'Supreme Governor' is a related but distinct role. The title emerged during Elizabeth I's reign after Henry VIII's 'Supreme Head' designation was replaced. Under Elizabeth's 1559 Act of Supremacy, the monarch was recognised as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, a position that remains part of the monarch's constitutional role today.

The Church of England remains the established church in England, while the monarch continues to hold the title 'Defender of the Faith' as part of the Crown's formal style. Charles also swore a coronation oath concerning the preservation of the Church of England and its established doctrine.

The Sovereign Grant report's revised wording does not itself amount to a change to that oath or formally abolish the historic title. The debate ultimately raises a bigger question about what it means to be a modern monarch in an increasingly multi-faith Britain.

While critics fear Charles is weakening the Crown's historic Christian identity, supporters argue that protecting space for all faiths is consistent with the role of a 21st-century King. For now, the controversy is less about a formal constitutional change than what the Palace's choice of language says about Charles' vision of the monarchy and whether his commitment to religious inclusion can coexist with the Crown's centuries-old Christian identity.