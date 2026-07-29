A reported thaw in King Charles's relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could come at a cost far beyond another royal family reconciliation. According to one royal commentator, any attempt by the King to bring the Sussexes back into the fold risks creating fresh tensions that could ultimately undermine Prince William's future reign.

The warning follows renewed speculation about improving relations between Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While some see reconciliation as a step towards healing years of family divisions, the commentator argues it could weaken the monarchy's long-term stability. He claims this would place William in an increasingly difficult position when he eventually becomes king.

Dolan's Warning Over Succession Risks

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Appearing on The Royalist podcast, host Tom Sykes set the tone for the discussion. 'Charles is enabling Harry to establish a rival court in a complete defiance of what his mother, in her wisdom, laid down,' he said. This was a reference to Queen Elizabeth II's 2020 agreement with Harry to step back from royal duties and stop using his HRH titles.

Comedian and royal commentator Mark Dolan agreed, warning the fallout would not stop with this generation. 'Meghan and Harry will make life a misery for King William and Queen Catherine, and they'd love to be in the UK, I think up to half of the year with this rival court, and then it's going to carry on into the next generation,' he said.

'And Archie and Lily, when they're teenagers and young adults, I predict will make life a misery for George, Charlotte and Louis.'

The remarks about the Sussex children drew sharp criticism. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex called the comments 'deeply distasteful'. The spokesperson argued there is a clear line between criticising public figures and 'demonising' children who have done nothing to warrant it.

Dolan's Solution for a Leaner Monarchy

Dolan was not entirely pessimistic about the monarchy's prospects, however. He argued Charles still has the power to course-correct. 'I think what he needs to do is scale back the whole royal operation. He needs to make the monarchy a lean, mean fighting machine,' he said.

He pointed to mounting republican sentiment as a reason for urgency. 'It needs to cost less because, you know, you've already got Republicans who are identifying the problem of the royal family. And if you're going to have authority, if you're going to survive,' he said.

He added that Queen Elizabeth II's 'great legacy' was precisely the survival of the institution itself.

William's Reaction to the Highgrove Meeting

Prince William's reported reaction to the Highgrove meeting has become a story in itself. Commentators have suggested the future king is unhappy about his father hosting the Sussexes.

According to broadcaster Kevin O'Sullivan, Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, was also displeased about the meeting. He alleged the royal family is said to harbour resentment toward Meghan and blames her for Harry's estrangement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were attending a charity polo match in Windsor when the Sussexes met with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove.

Notably, William and Harry are said to have had no contact at all during the latter's recent UK trip, despite both brothers being in the country at the same time. The brothers' continued distance has fuelled speculation that any reconciliation between Charles and Harry remains largely one-sided within the family.

Neither Kensington Palace nor Buckingham Palace has commented publicly on Dolan's statement.