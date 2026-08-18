Prince William and Prince Harry once appeared united by one deeply personal commitment: keeping their late mother, Princess Diana, remembered together. But as their relationship has deteriorated, a royal author has questioned whether the brothers can still honour that promise as siblings.

Royal author Phil Dampier, who wrote Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan, has suggested that the rift between King Charles' sons could make future joint tributes to Diana increasingly difficult. His comments come as attention turns towards 2027, which will mark 30 years since Diana died following a car crash in Paris.

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Dampier told the Daily Mail that William and Harry appeared to have made a lifelong commitment to honour Diana together, but their increasingly distant relationship may have changed what once seemed possible. The brothers previously managed to put their differences aside for a significant occasion connected to their mother: the unveiling of her statue in 2021.

However, Dampier believes the situation has changed considerably since then, describing their relationship as 'much more worse now'. He said, 'I think William would find it very hard to meet Harry, even to honor Diana's memory.'

The author pointed to Diana's 30th death anniversary next year as an obvious opportunity for the brothers to appear together and acknowledge her legacy. 'So that would be an obvious time for them to try and heal their rift and at least be seen together,' he added. 'But I don't think William's heart is in it.'

Dampier also claimed people close to William believe the Prince of Wales now regards Harry as part of his 'past'. He suggested William's attention is instead centred on his future with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

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The brothers' appearance at Kensington Palace in July 2021 showed that they could still set their differences aside for Diana. They jointly unveiled the statue they had commissioned in the Sunken Garden on what would have been their mother's 60th birthday, despite reports that they had been estranged for more than a year.

The event came after Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and amid intense family tensions. William and Harry nevertheless released a joint statement for the occasion, remembering Diana's 'love, strength and character' and expressing hope that the statue would remain a symbol of her life and legacy.

At the time, the reunion was viewed as a rare chance for the brothers to reconnect. ABC News reported that Diana's memory was one of the few things that appeared to unite them, while Harry had previously described his relationship with William as 'space at the moment' and said they were on 'different paths.'

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Dampier's assessment suggests that the possibility of another public reunion may now be more complicated. He has indicated that the brothers' relationship remains deeply strained, while reports have questioned whether William would attend Harry's Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027, potentially providing another opportunity for the brothers to appear together.

The distance has also been highlighted by the controversy surrounding a photograph Meghan shared from the Sussexes' July trip to the UK, which royal watchers speculated was taken at Althorp, where Diana is buried. IBTimes UK reported that William was said to be 'devastated' by the image but apparently unsurprised by Meghan sharing it on Instagram, according to a source familiar with the Prince of Wales's thinking, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

For now, there is no confirmation that William and Harry will appear together for Diana's 30th anniversary. Their 2021 reunion demonstrated that they could put their differences aside when it mattered, but Dampier's assessment suggests the brothers may now find that promise much harder to keep.