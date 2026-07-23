A private reunion at Highgrove was meant to remain out of the public eye. Instead, it has reignited speculation about tensions within the Royal Family, with commentators claiming the Prince and Princess of Wales were left blindsided.

According to broadcaster Kevin O'Sullivan, King Charles's decision to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has done anything but smooth things over within the family.

The royal rift laid bare: why the Sussex meeting angered William and Kate

Speaking on TalkTV, O'Sullivan claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales were incensed that the reunion took place at all. He said William and Catherine were furious that the king even entertained them when they came back to Britain last week.

He went further, suggesting the wider family's feelings towards Meghan remain deeply unresolved. O'Sullivan added that the king and Camilla cannot stand it, and that all of the royal family, including the king, absolutely detest Meghan. He claimed they believe she has ruined Harry and they no longer like Harry.

While the meeting took place, William and Kate were attending a charity polo match at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, roughly two hours from Highgrove.

The meeting was kept tightly under wraps, with a source close to the matter suggesting the Prince and Princess of Wales were not informed in advance.

William No Longer Wants To Know Harry, O'Sullivan Claims

O'Sullivan was equally blunt about the state of the brothers' relationship, dismissing any suggestion of an imminent thaw. He said William just does not want to know him anymore, and that talk of a peace pact was unlikely.

He continued that William and Harry have not been talking, that is not true, and they are not going to talk.

O'Sullivan pointed to Prince Harry's memoir and the couple's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey as the root of the fallout. He claimed that as far as William is concerned, the interview with Oprah and the spiteful book, Spare, in which Harry trashed the entire royal family, are unforgivable.

O'Sullivan also referenced the interview with Oprah, saying Harry and Meghan basically called the royal family racists. He said this is unforgivable and there is no forgive and forget after what Harry has done.

The Oprah interview returned to the spotlight after Winfrey said her question about whether Meghan had been 'silenced' was intended purely as a request for clarification. Her explanation prompted fresh criticism from some commentators, who accused the talk-show host of attempting to distance herself from the controversy surrounding the 2021 interview.

Talktv Host Says Sussex Reunion Was a Reward for Disloyalty

O'Sullivan is not alone in his assessment. Fellow TalkTV host Mark Dolan offered a similar reading of Prince William's mood, framing the reunion as an insult rather than a step towards peace.

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Dolan said it is his understanding that William is furious about this because it is a reward for the treachery, disloyalty and cruelty of Harry and Meghan. He acknowledged that Charles wants to see his grandchildren but argued that Harry and Meghan had no right to be on a royal property and got their way as usual.

It is not the first time Dolan has made such claims. He previously said William would be furious over the Sussexes' return to the UK, branding it a terrible blow for Team Wales.

Although Prince Harry, Meghan, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, met King Charles and Queen Camilla during their recent trip to England, the reunion was not entirely warm and fuzzy, according to American journalist and royal author Christopher Andersen. He added that the Duchess of Sussex feels more secure in Montecito and does not want to give the impression that she will be any part of a return to royal life.