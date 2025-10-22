King Charles has reportedly reached breaking point with Prince Andrew. The monarch, 76, made the shocking outburst during private conversations with senior aides at Windsor.

The statement was made on October 15 at Royal Lodge, as insiders confirmed. The monarch now wants Andrew, 65, to quietly vanish from public life altogether.

Senior insiders reveal that the cancer-stricken King, whose health has declined in recent months, believes Prince Andrew's behaviour has permanently stained the Royal Family. Insiders say the ongoing stress of the Prince Andrew saga is taking a significant toll on the King's health as he continues his cancer treatment. His demand for a full retreat is no longer just about image but about protecting the institution's integrity.

'Charles has had enough,' said one senior palace source. 'He's at the end of his rope. His words about Andrew were, "Oh, just p--- off," which tells you everything about where things stand. He sighed and looked absolutely exhausted.'

The outburst came shortly after Andrew gave up the use of his Duke of York title and Order of the Garter membership. However, he still uses the style 'Prince' and remains eighth in the line of succession.

An insider revealed that 'The King's view is that this should have ended long ago' and said the monarch is no longer willing to tolerate half-measures, adding that 'he believes the only way for the monarchy to move forward is for Andrew to fully renounce his status – not half-measures, not suspended titles, but total withdrawal.'

Prince William Also Infuriated : Shuts Out Andrew From Royal Events

Prince Andrew's friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and the subsequent allegations against him, has reportedly not just infuriated the King, but also his heir, Prince William.

William has reportedly made the decision to exclude Prince Andrew from all royal events, both public and private. This includes major family gatherings like Christmas at Sandringham and public ceremonies such as Trooping the Colour.

Sources say the Prince of Wales has been left infuriated by his uncle's continued association with scandal and believes Andrew poses a serious risk to the monarchy's reputation. The future king is determined to take firm action once he ascends the throne.

One palace source noted that William views the issue as a matter of long-term credibility for the monarchy and is prepared to make tough decisions to protect its image moving forward.

Calls for Transparency Grow: Royal Household Pressured to Reveal Funding Behind Andrew's Legal Deal

The pressure has deepened as new allegations surrounding Prince Andrew have surfaced. According to sources, the Prince may have instructed a police bodyguard in 2011 to illegally obtain the social security number of Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre had accused Andrew of sexual abuse in a civil case in the US, alleging she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sexual encounters with the Prince when she was 17.

Scotland Yard has confirmed it is actively investigating the matter. Officials are assessing whether Andrew misused his royal privileges during the request.

'It is a deeply serious matter,' said a senior royal official. 'It's being handled at the highest level.'

Prince Andrew continues to deny all allegations and claims he 'vigorously maintains' his innocence.

In 2022, he agreed to settle Giuffre's lawsuit for a reported $15 million, but he reportedly did not admit any wrongdoing.

Still, questions remain over how the settlement was funded. While the late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly contributed millions from her private Duchy of Lancaster estate to help fund the initial payment, the full source of the funds remains murky.

'The lingering mystery around that payout remains a major issue,' a former royal adviser said. 'The King is determined to see full transparency – the public has every right to know how it was funded. Without clarity, it damages the credibility of the entire monarchy.'