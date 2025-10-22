Prince Andrew has only paid 'one peppercorn' per year since 2003 for his monthly dues on his mansion, the Royal Lodge.

The disgraced royal's rent-free living arrangement at his 30-room mansion in Windsor, even if he already relinquished his Duke of York title, was obtained by The Times.

Based on the terms of the agreement, the prince has only paid 'one peppercorn (if demanded)' in rent for almost two decades. This arrangement can last until 2028.

Prince Andrew's Lease

According to the copy of the lease between King Charles' younger brother and the Crown Estate, Prince Andrew has lived almost rent-free annually in his Windsor Castle since 2003 with his family.

While the prince can be removed from his current accommodation, the Crown Estate will be required to pay him £558,000 (approximately $754,742) and a 'compensatory sum' of £185,865 (around $251,398) annually until 2028.

The Times also mentioned that Brits are wondering how the prince can afford to live in the Royal Lodge, and the 'one peppercorn' information proved that he is basically living in the property without paying his dues.

Public Demands He Get Kicked Out of the Royal Lodge

The expose sparked the public's outcry for the prince to be removed from his lavish mansion, where he continues to live even though he resigned from his royal duties.

Some people are not happy with the fact that the prince could have avoided paying thousands of pounds in water bills while most of them struggled to pay theirs every month.

According to The Sun, Affinity Water supplies water at the Royal Lounge, which could cost around £375 ($507) a year. Meanwhile, Thames Water handles the sewerage services, which could amount to £368 ($497) annually.

It means that the annual water bill could reach approximately £743 (approximately $1,004), but it may be even higher because the property is metered.

But the documents obtained by The Sun showed that the prince was only required to pay his water dues 'from time to time.'

On the other hand, average British households experienced a 168 per cent water bill increase since 2001.

King Charles Steps In

While the King is powerless to breach the 'iron-clad' agreement between the Crown Estate and Prince Andrew, he allegedly sought to coerce him to move out of the Royal Lodge and transfer to Frogmore Cottage.

The modest four-bedroom home was recently renovated by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

If Prince Andrew agrees, he will receive £557,595 (about $754,194) as his final compensation.

The disgraced royal had to give up his title after being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which accused him of sexually abusing minors.

'In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life,' the humiliated royal said in a statement as reported by InStyle.

'With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.'

Losing Other Titles

The publication also revealed that the prince and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, also had to quietly give up their other royal titles aside from the Duke and Duchess of York.

The former couple also relinquished the titles given to them by Queen Elizabeth II during their wedding on 23 July 1986, including the prince's Earl of Inverness (Scotland) and Baron Killyleagh (Northern Ireland) and Ferguson's Countess of Inverness and Baroness Killyleagh.

Their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, on the other hand, can still retain their royal titles.