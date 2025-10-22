In the run-up to Christmas, reports suggest Meghan Markle has reached out to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton in a bid to repair the long-running royal rift.

Dubbed a potential 'peace summit', the plan for the British Royal Family to reunite has stirred intense global interest.

Yet insiders warn that beneath the surface goodwill lies deep distrust, making the outcome uncertain. While neither side has publicly confirmed the talks, the suggestion of a face-to-face meeting ahead of the festive season sets royal watchers and tabloids alight.

Reported Outreach And Timing

According to Star Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex has allegedly reached out to her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, through mutual contacts in an effort to 'start fresh' and 'rebuild trust' before the festive season. The reported move comes as Meghan and Prince Harry continue reshaping their public image following their recent charity visit to New York in September.

Sources told the outlet that Meghan, 44, 'misses the closeness' the two women once shared and hopes for 'a new path towards peace.'

The timing, early October 2025, was said to be deliberate, with the upcoming Christmas at Sandringham viewed as a symbolic opportunity for reconciliation within the royal family.

If the meeting occurs, it is expected to take place privately in the United Kingdom. While neither Kensington Palace nor the Sussexes have confirmed the speculation, insiders claim Meghan would be 'open' to travelling to Britain for a face-to-face conversation, potentially at Windsor or another neutral setting.

The 'Olive Branch' Attempt

Star Magazine reports that Meghan's outreach also coincides with her ongoing professional ventures, including an upcoming Netflix project and new philanthropic campaigns. Insiders believe the Duchess views a thaw in royal relations as a way to 'soften public opinion' and 'restore goodwill.'

'She knows Kate's influence carries enormous weight,' a source told the magazine. 'Showing unity could help reshape how people see her.'

However, royal aides quoted by The Mirror caution that trust cannot be easily rebuilt. 'Kate has always been cordial and open-minded,' one aide said, 'but she's protective of her family. Any discussion would need to be handled with care.'

A Rift Still Healing

Since Prince Harry and Meghan's move to California in 2020, relations between the two couples have reportedly remained strained. The Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir Spare reopened old wounds, leaving the Prince and Princess of Wales 'deeply hurt'.

Meanwhile, Kate's priority continues to be her children and royal duties. 'She's not opposed to dialogue,' a palace insider said, 'but she won't engage if it seems like a publicity play.'

Media Strategy Or Genuine Reconnection?

Observers note that Meghan's apparent approach comes amid her broader repositioning, including new philanthropic campaigns and media ventures.

Some insiders argue the timing aligns with a desire to soften public perception ahead of forthcoming projects. Others suggest it may simply reflect genuine familial regret—Meghan reportedly told friends she regretted how things played out with Kate. That said, without transparent confirmation, the motive remains ambiguous.

What Happens Next And Why It Matters

If the meeting takes place, even a short encounter could carry symbolic weight, but it's unlikely to heal years of tension overnight.

Royal commentators emphasise that key events, including the Oprah interview and the memoir Spare, severely damaged trust.

Even a brief meeting, experts say, could hold symbolic weight. 'It wouldn't fix years of tension overnight,' one insider told Star Magazine, 'but it could mark the beginning of something new.'

For now, both camps are maintaining silence, and in royal circles, silence often suggests that talks may indeed be happening behind the scenes.