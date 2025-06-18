Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly recovering after suffering an allergic reaction and being rushed to a hospital in Washington, DC on Tuesday. Her hospitalisation follows her visit to 'biological hazard labs' in Fort Detrick alongside Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Though the so-called ICE Barbie is reportedly not in any immediate danger, the timing of these events have left the public concerned and suspicious. This latest incident follows a long string of controversies throughout Noem's impressive, if polarising, career.

Noem's Visit to the Labs And Hospitalisation: Are They Connected?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has now confirmed that Noem's hospitalisation was 'out of an abundance of caution,' and that she is 'alert and recovering.' However, the timing of her illness is raising eyebrows due to the warnings surrounding the Integrated Research Facility, which studied viruses causing high-consequence diseases, including Ebola and SARS-CoV-2. According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the facility enables the 'development of effective countermeasures to mitigate major public-health events related to emerging or reemerging infectious diseases or biological weapons attacks.'

Although the lab was temporarily shut down due to safety concerns, an unconcerned Kennedy Jr. posted a picture on X, highlighting the visit.

With @Sec_Noem and @SenRandPaul inspecting the biological hazard labs at Fort Detrick. pic.twitter.com/Mt9rqo5Iq7 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) June 16, 2025

Though Noem, 53, is not in any immediate danger, CNN reported that Secret Service agents have been posted around Noem's hospital room. This hospitalisation follows Noem's backing of a controversial reality show pitch, which would star illegal immigrants contesting for citizenship.

Noem Approves Horrifying Reality TV Show Pitch

Earlier this year, DailyMail.com confirmed that Noem approved The American, a reality TV programme conceptualised by television producer Rob Worsoff. The pitch describes how migrants would arrive in New York aboard a vessel dubbed The Citizen Ship, where they'd be greeted by celebrity hosts such as Ryan Reynolds or Sofia Vergara.

During the show, they'd compete in culturally themed regional challenges nationwide—tasks range from log rolling in Wisconsin to rocket building in Florida. Each episode would feature eliminations, culminating in a grand finale on Capitol Hill where the winner is sworn in as a US citizen. Additional prizes would include airline miles, gift cards, or even 'a lifetime supply of fuel.'

Critics slammed this proposal for trying to turn the harsh reality of immigration into a spectacle. Having gained her 'ICE Barbie' nickname for her severe crackdown on illegal immigration, Noem's support of the pitch is unsurprising, albeit horrifying.

Noem's Memoir Details Murder of Puppy

Noem has exemplified this cut-throat attitude in the past, with her 2024 memoir, 'No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward,' revealing a particularly disturbing memory. In the book, Noem recalls killing her 14-month-old dog, Cricket. The puppy ran away from home, attacked another family's chickens, and even tried to bite Noem.

Noem apologised to the family, paid for the damage, and helped clean up. 'I hated that dog,' Noem confesses, calling Cricket 'untrainable.' In a sickening escalation, Noem adds, 'At that moment, I realised I had to put her down,' explaining that she led Cricket to a gravel pit and shot her.

The backlash was swift, with outraged readers calling her actions cold and unnecessary. Though it turned some against her, the memoir helped cement Noem's ruthless reputation.

Having served as the governor of South Dakota before becoming Homeland Security Secretary at US President Donald Trump's recommendation, Noem has quickly become one of the most controversial figures in the new administration. Her reputation is not becoming more palatable anytime soon—between her support for Worsoff's deeply problematic pitch, her enablement of ICE raids and even her disturbing memoir, Noem is the picture of confidence in the face of criticism. As details regarding her health status emerge, one thing remains clear: Noem's presence will continue to spark debate and scrutiny in an increasingly divided United States.