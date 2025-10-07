That ready-to-eat pasta salad in your fridge could be carrying a dangerous secret. Kroger has issued an urgent recall for several of its popular deli salads across 30 U.S. states due to fears of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially deadly bacterium posing serious health risks to vulnerable individuals, including pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Announced on Monday evening, the recall affects a wide range of ready-to-eat deli pasta salads sold under Kroger's own brands. These include popular varieties such as Creamy Macaroni Salad, Southern Style Potato Salad, and Deviled Egg Pasta Salad. The products were sent to stores in states like Texas, Georgia, Ohio, and Michigan, and could have been purchased as recently as last weekend.

Health Officials Sound the Alarm

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have both issued alerts, urging consumers to check their fridges and dispose of any affected items immediately. Listeria can cause severe illness and, in some cases, death, particularly if consumed by vulnerable populations.

Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhoea. In more severe cases, the infection can lead to meningitis or a miscarriage. Health officials are urging anyone who may have consumed the recalled products and is experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention promptly.

What Products Are Affected?

According to Kroger's official statement, the recall includes:

Creamy Macaroni Salad (16 oz, 32 oz, and bulk sizes)

Southern Style Potato Salad

Deviled Egg Pasta Salad

Amish Macaroni Salad

Tuna Salad and Chicken Salad varieties sold in deli sections

All affected products have 'sell by' dates ranging from 1 October to 15 October 2025. Customers are advised to check packaging carefully and return any recalled items to the store for a full refund.

Kroger has apologised for the incident, stating that the contamination was identified during routine quality testing. The company is working closely with federal regulators to investigate the source and ensure no further products are affected.

Widespread Impact Across 30 States

The recall spans a wide geographic area, with products distributed to stores in Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and many more. While no confirmed illnesses have been reported as of Tuesday morning, the scale of the recall has prompted concern among consumer advocacy groups.

'This is one of the largest deli salad recalls we've seen this year', said a spokesperson from Food Safety Watch. 'It underscores the importance of rigorous testing and transparent communication when public health is at stake'.

What Should Consumers Do?

Health officials recommend the following steps:

Immediately discard any recalled pasta salads, even if they appear fresh.

Clean and disinfect any surfaces or containers that may have come into contact with the products.

Monitor for symptoms of listeriosis, especially if you are pregnant or immunocompromised.

Contact Kroger's customer service for refund information or further guidance.

As the investigation continues, this recall serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with ready-to-eat foods and the importance of food safety vigilance. With Listeria capable of causing life-threatening illness, consumers are urged to act swiftly and cautiously.

For a full list of affected products and store locations, visit Kroger's recall page or consult the FDA's official bulletin.