It has become an endless debate and everyone in the football community has made a choice between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. This time, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was presented with the choice: which among the two legends would he want to play in his team.

In a surprising twist, the French star said that if there was an option to have either player in his team, then he would choose to sit on the bench so that both Ronaldo and Messi can play. This way, he says that the team will have a better chance of winning. Clearly, he has a winning mentality, and it goes ahead of his own personal goals.

"If I had a choice between Messi and Ronaldo to play with me, I would sit on the bench and play both of them to be sure we would win," Mbappe told France Football.

However, everyone knows that Mbappe's true idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. There is no doubt that it would be his dream to play alongside the Portuguese superstar. It is a well-known fact that the PSG star grew up with Ronaldo as his role model. British television personality Piers Morgan even shared a photo of a 13-year-old Mbappe posing in his bedroom surrounded by walls that have been turned into a Ronaldo shrine.

Kylian Mbappe, aged 13, in his bedroom - a shrine to his hero Ronaldo. Now, just 6yrs later, HEâ€™S the new king of world football. The hero-worshipper becomes the hero. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/eRfzjBnMBc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 1, 2018

Just a few years later, Mbappe has made a name for himself and has even faced Ronaldo on the pitch as a competitor on equal terms. "He is a hero from my childhood and it was amazing to meet him when I visited Valdebebas. But I am a competitor and a person who is very competitive and all I want to do is win, win, win. So it doesn't really matter who is in front of us, we want to win," he said, in an interview published by Marca last year.

It remains to be seen if Mbappe will one day get to play alongside Ronaldo in the same club, and whether or not he will be worthy of being compared to both Messi and his idol.