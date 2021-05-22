Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has not committed his future with his current employers. Instead, the latest reports suggest that he and his family have already reached an agreement with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to a report by Spanish publication Marca, Bruno Satin, a player representative in France spoke to Canal+ about Mbappe's future. He claims that the World Cup winning Frenchman may be heading to the Spanish capital very soon.

Satin claims that he has sources who believe that the player has a deal in place with Los Blancos. "My feeling is that he's ready to do it. I also have information which says that Mbappe and his family have an agreement with Real Madrid," he said.

Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid for a number of years, and club president Florentino Perez has never been shy about openly stating his intention to sign the PSG star. The player himself has also spoken about his desire to join Los Blancos in previous interviews.

Of course, an agreement between the Mbappe camp and Real Madrid is only the first step. Paris Saint-Germain has to agree, and there has been no indication that the club and its Qatari owners are willing to sell the forward.

PSG has not shown any desire to let Mbappe leave, and they have reportedly offered him a contract that lasts until 2025. However, the Frenchman in only interested in a shorter deal until 2023, one that will let him have the option to leave by the end of the coming season.

In the end, nothing is certain until an official announcement is made. PSG has already gotten the signature of Neymar Jr., and they will no doubt be doing their best to convince Mbappe to follow suit. Not many teams can match what PSG will be able to offer, and it remains to be seen what Florentino Perez can come up with in the next few weeks.