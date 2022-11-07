The French national team as well as their fans are currently worried after Kylian Mbappe suffered an apparent injury during Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 match against Lorient on Sunday. PSG won the match 2-1, but the victory was slightly overshadowed by concerns over Mbappe's condition.

The French forward was subbed off in the 85th minute and was replaced by midfielder Pablo Sarabia. According to Marca, Mbappe was complaining about discomfort on his left adductor muscle. He was initially treated on the bench before heading down the tunnel into the dressing room followed by some members of the team's medical staff.

Understandably, fans were concerned about the gravity of the situation. Almost exactly two weeks from now, France will defend their FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, and Mbappe is one of the key figures in Didier Deschamps' side.

However, PSG manager Christophe Galtier spoke to the press after the match and eased some of those concerns. "It's nothing serious. He made a great effort, he was tired and it is much better to go out without taking any risks.," he said, confirming that the substitution was only a precautionary move.

It remains to be seen if Mbappe will be able to participate in upcoming training sessions without an issue. PSG still have one Ligue 1 match before taking a break for the World Cup.

Mbappe's situation is not an isolated case, with many clubs all over the world currently struggling to adjust to the hectic competition schedule. Players are faced with the tough task of playing domestic competitions at the highest level while also hoping they remain fit for the World Cup.

PSG are currently sitting on a five-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, which is a good gap but far from comfortable this early in the season. Galtier will need to make sure that his players remain healthy as long as he does not sacrifice results.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig player Timo Werner has already been ruled out of the World Cup for Germany after suffering an ankle injury. Tottenham's Korean forward Son Heung-min is also in doubt due to a broken eye socket.