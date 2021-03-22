Kylian Mbappe may have been hinting that he wants FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi to come join him at Paris Saint-Germain, but his performance may have to opposite result. The French forward's form as of late has been showing the club that if he stays, they may not need to sign Messi.

Paris Saint-Germain is now back on track in its title defence after reclaiming the top spot in the Ligue 1 table which was being held by Lille. The 4-2 victory against Lyon last night has put PSG on the top spot where they now sit level with Lille at 63 points. Lyon is close behind with 60 points in third place.

Lille had slipped up against Nimes earlier in the day, and the loss cost them the lead.

Mbappe scored his 100th goal for the club in the first 15 minutes before Danilo Pereira doubled PSG's lead before the end of the first half. Angel di Maria, who has also been vocal about wanting to play alongside Messi, scored PSG's third shortly after the restart. Mbappe then completed a brace before Lyon managed to pull back two futile goals.

Unfortunately, Mbappe suffered an injury and had to be taken off the match in the second half. This gave an opportunity for Neymar Jr. to rejoin the the team after several weeks out. Neymar will be happy to be back on the pitch after crucially missing both legs of what would have been a reunion with his former club when PSG faced Barcelona in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League.

PSG has since eliminated the Catalans, showing once again that they have a strong enough team without the need to bring in the Argentine. Mbappe was exceptional in that tie, and PSG will be keen on keeping him at the Parc des Princes in the foreseeable future. Several big European teams have long been showing interest, and it remains to be seen how well PSG can manage the situation.